Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Real Madrid Plan On Selling Portuguese Star Next Season [Rumor]

Real Madrid is planning on selling Cristiano Ronaldo before the beginning of the 2018/2019 season, according to new reports from Spain.

These allegations have insisted that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is confident of securing an impressive deal for the Portuguese forward, who turned 32 back in February. Spanish outlet Diario Gol, via the Express, have alleged that Real Madrid is considering trying to cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo in just over a year’s time, revealing that the club will listen to bids during the summer of 2018.

Real Madrid is hopeful that they will still receive a world record transfer fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the above report insisting that they want a club from the Chinese Super League to take him off their hands. Over the last few years a variety of clubs from the Chinese Super League have splashed an inordinate amount of money on players, with the likes of Oscar, Hulk, Carlos Tevez, and Ramires moving to the league for huge fees, and then being paid huge enormous wages, too.

As the Inquisitr previously reported back in December, 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo has already been the subject of a gigantic transfer bid from an unnamed Chinese club. The speculation at the time suggested that Ronaldo had been offered a $105 million a year contract, which would run for three years, while Real Madrid would also have pocketed a fee of $320 million, too. Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes was the one who revealed that such a bid had been made for his client.

From China, they’ve offered €300 million to Real Madrid and more than €100 million per year to the player.

Jorge Mendes then insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t interested in such a transfer, though, despite the fact that the money on offer to the player was astronomical. Jorge Mendes not only declared that “money is not everything,” but he also added that Ronaldo was extremely happy at Real Madrid, and even described the club as “his life.”

“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China. The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo… Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers. He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favorite.”

However, things are changed slightly over the last few months. That’s because Cristiano Ronaldo’s stock has fallen a little as he has only scored 32 goals from 40 games. Despite the fact that most strikers in La Liga and around the world would dream of achieving such numbers this is actually a poor return for Cristiano Ronaldo, and it even looks as though he is going to finish with his lowest goal tally in a single campaign since 2010.

Real Madrid’s victory over Valencia on Saturday pretty much summed up Cristiano Ronaldo’s season. That’s because while he scored the opening goal of the contest, he also missed a penalty. That looked as though it was going to be a crucial miss after Dani Parejo equalized for Valencia in the 82nd minute. Luckily for Ronaldo his team-mate Marcelo saved his blushes with a crucial winner in 86th minute, which means that Real Madrid is still in control of claiming the La Liga title.

It also proved to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s 367th league goal, which means he has now scored more goals in Europe’s top six leagues than any other player in history. Ronaldo surpassed Jimmy Greaves’ 46-year-old record to become the deadliest European striker of all-time.

[Featured Image by Denis Doyle/Getty Images]