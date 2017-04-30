Donald Trump Impeachment: Prediction By Different Experts

President Donald Trump has completed his first-100 days in his office and according to seven experts, President Donald Trump’s impeachment is likely going to happen very soon.

Even before Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the former TV reality celebrity faced a lot of media bash because of his remarks on certain issues. After his win against Hillary Clinton, many went online to create petitions urging Congress to take some actions to remove the Republican from the office. Here are seven experts from different parts of the country who thinks that Donald Trump’s impeachment is likely going to happen very soon.

1. Ronald L. Feinman:

According to the American history professor, Donald Trump will likely get replaced by Vice President Mike Pence. In his blog post, Feinman wrote that F.B.I.’s investigation would lead to the president’s resignation or his impeachment.

“Pence knows how to play ‘hardball’ and it is clear by his demeanor and body language that he is often uncomfortable with Trump’s freewheeling and careless behavior. An investigation into the Flynn matter will develop, with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promoting it. “As the FBI investigates this situation further, which would be expected to occur as a normal procedure after such a high level and immediate scandal, the earliest ever in any Presidential term (25 days), there will be calls for Trump to resign or be impeached.”

2.Angelia Wilson:

The professor from the University of Manchester told the Independent that there are chances that President Donald Trump will be impeached within the first 12 to 18 months of his office. According to Professor Wilson, removal of the president will be led by many subjects like the Russian dossier.

“At some point, they [Republican Party] will need to distance themselves from him in order to solidify re-election for the House.”

3. Hugh Gusterson:

Famous anthropologist Hugh Gusterson believes that it will be Republican Party alone that will try to impeach Donald Trump.

“I expect President Trump to be deposed in a Republican house coup. He will then have been a vehicle for the election of President Pence,” Hugh wrote in a column for Bulletin of the Atomic Sciences.

4. Noah Feldman:

According to Harvard Law professor, it will be the undercutting of press freedom that will eventually lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“To curtail press freedoms, to frighten the press, especially through corporate pressure, into ceasing to be effective critics,” said Noah Feldman during a podcast for Slate.

5. Allan Lichtman:

Allan Lichtman is famous for prediction Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton. After predicting his win, Allan stated that there is a 50 percent chance that the president will be impeached before the mid-term elections of 2018.

Allan told the Washington Post back in September that Vice President Mike Pence is going to replace the sitting president.

“They’d love to have Pence — an absolutely down-the-line, conservative, controllable Republican. And I’m quite certain Trump will give someone grounds for impeachment, either by doing something that endangers national security…”

6. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA):

Ever since Donald Trump was elected the president, Rep. Maxine Waters has shown her disdain towards him on multiple occasions. At some point, she even called his associates “a bunch of scumbags.”

Newsflash to Trump: Republicans control Washington. Russians control you. pic.twitter.com/0hX8vvUN1X — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) April 27, 2017

Not only this, during different interviews, Ms. Waters has said that there are many people who still believe in Trump’s policies but she thinks that it is never too early to talk about his removal.

“I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place. I think that it’s there, we just have to dig deeper, do the investigation and find it.”

7. Ron Fein:

The legal director of Free Speech for People, Ron Fein started an online petition asking Congress to impeach Donald Trump. The website ImpeachTrumpNow will soon have a million signatures. According to the attorney, the ongoing online petition is their way to convince Congress to investigate the grounds that may lead to Mr. Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“Americans deserve a president who is not beholden to foreign governments to keep his businesses afloat, and whose decisions about bread-and-butter, not to mention life-and-death matters, will not be used to prop up Trump Towers around the world.”

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]