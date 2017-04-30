Netflix’s ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Hack: Early Season 5 Release Unlikely

Orange is the New Black and Netflix are currently trending on search engines and social media and it isn’t because the streaming giant has finally released Season 5. In fact, Season 5 of Orange is the New Black isn’t slated to be released for a few months.

Towards the end of this week news of a Netflix hack broke as it was revealed that at hacker had stolen Season 5 of Orange is the New Black. Not only did the hacker steal Orange is the New Black Season 5, the hacker demanded a payment from Netflix or they would leak the season on the internet. It wasn’t too long after news of the Orange is the New Black hack broke that Season 5 was leaked on a torrent website.

What’s On Netflix– a fan site dedicated to all things Netflix – speculated whether or not this Orange is the New Black hack could force Netflix to release Season 5 early. If you haven’t caught wind of the Orange is the New Black hack news yet, keep reading for the scoop on what happened and why people have started speculating it could force Netflix into an early release.

Orange is the New Black Background

Anyone who has seen their fair share of Netflix Original’s would agree Orange is the New Black is one of the hottest shows on the list. What’s On Netflix speculates the success of Orange is the New Black is ultimately what allowed Netflix to be so confident and open to creating other Netflix Original series. The fan site described Orange is the New Black as, “the breakout that the Netflix Original program needed.”

Orange is the New Black is getting ready to enter Season 5 and it has evolved a great deal from what it was originally set out to be. Most Netflix subscribers would agree it is a staple in the line-up of Netflix Originals released each year. What’s On Netflix notes the way Netflix handles the launches of their Netflix Original series is important as it factors in to whether subscribers will continue to renew their memberships in order to watch the new seasons.

What Happened Exactly?

It was a few days ago that news broke of a hacker that was successful at being able to hack into the servers of the production companies and acquire Season 5 of Orange is the New Black. As those who watch Orange is the New Black know, the series has been produced by production company Lionsgate TV since the very first season.

Going by the alias “thedarkoverlord,” the hacker was not shy about making what he had done public.

“We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves.”

While Netflix has been pretty silent with the controversy circulating about the Netflix Original series 13 Reasons Why, the streaming giant did give a statement on the Orange is the New Black Season 5 hack.

“We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

Could Netflix Release The Series Early?

Unfortunately for Netflix, the leak of Season 5 of Orange is the New Black has already happened and spoilers about what happens have already started to swirl. At the moment, Netflix still plans on releasing Season 5 of Orange is the New Black on June 9th, but it is possible the hack could result in an early release. What’s On Netflix, however, speculates Netflix is not going to fold under the weight of the hacker and will wait until the planned release date for Season 5 of Orange is the New Black.

What’s On Netflix also noted the fact that Netflix’s May 2017 release schedule is already loaded with a lot of great original shows. Orange is the New Black Season 5 is the big release for June, so it doesn’t make a lot of sense for Netflix to release the series early.

