‘Fixer Upper’ Shocker! Chip Gaines’ Former Business Partner Hits Him With A Lawsuit For $1 Million!

Even though Fixer Upper is one of the most popular shows on HGTV, Chip and Joanna Gaines always seem to find themselves in the midst of some sort of controversy or another. Whether it be because they’re involved with a shady pastor, or it be because they’re involved in some lawsuit or another, Chip and Joanna are always getting hit with something.

This time, Chip’s former business partner has filed a lawsuit against him for $1 million, alleging that the “contractor” half of the power HGTV couple committed fraud!

Naturally, Chip has already responded to the lawsuit.

According to USA Today, the latest Fixer Upper lawsuit was filed by Chip’s ex-business partners (and now, obviously, ex-friends) who claim that he conspired to defraud them. The lawsuit claims that, just before Fixer Upper hit the airwaves, Chip bought out their shares in the Magnolia Realty, the real estate company they’d formed, for pennies on the dollar, so he didn’t have to pay them any of the profits from the show.

The former partners, who are hilariously named John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark (as in, Lewis and Clark), also said that they would be happy to get their shares in the company back if the court doesn’t accept their $1 million claim.

Fox News has more details about the latest Fixer Upper lawsuit: Lewis and Clark each got only $2500 for their shares of Magnolia Realty, which is now valuated in the millions.

“In summary, at a time when only the Defendants knew that ‘Fixer Upper’ had been fast-tracked for a one-hour premier on HGTV and was on the verge of radically changing their lives and business enterprises, Chip Gaines conspired to eliminate his business partners — notwithstanding their longstanding friendship– in order to ensure that he alone would profit from Magnolia Realty’s association with Fixer Upper,” the lawsuit stated.”

As word got out about the claims, Chip Tweeted a Bible verse that seemed to throw shade at his former business partners.

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 28, 2017

His fans, too, responded by saying that this is another way for the couple — who are devoutly Christian — to be persecuted for their beliefs.

People Magazine also said that this isn’t all that Chip had to say about the latest Fixer Upper lawsuit. His side of the story is that he’s had the same phone number and email address for years and all his former business partners had to do was reach out to him if they wanted money.

Now, however, that they reached out to him via a lawsuit, he has no interest in talking to them or working something out.

Gaines’ attorney, Jordan Mayfield, told the outlet that he’s confident that the courts will see this lawsuit for what it is: a pathetic money grab.

“We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines.”

When asked for a statement, HGTV refused to comment on the latest Fixer Upper scandal, saying that they respect the privacy of their stars, and don’t issue comments about their private lives.

