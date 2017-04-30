‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Casting News – Two Teens, Daya Vaidya And Kary Musa

General Hospital spoilers and casting news say Daya Vaidya and Kary Musa debut soon but there are also two teens coming to GH to stir up trouble with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and give Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) new drama as she copes with teen angst and the perils of her daughter’s puberty, booze, and boys. Here’s the latest casting news and General Hospital comings and goings.

Daya Vaidya as Martina Morales

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub confirm that Daya Vaidya debuts as Martina Morales, the new love interest of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), on May 2. Sonny will head to The Haunted Star to drown his worries over his messy divorce from Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) plus the shocker that she owns all his stuff. Sonny drinks and then kisses the brunette beauty while lying about his identity.

Then, when Sonny and Martina run into each other at the courthouse, she’ll be stunned that the man who told her his name is “Michael” is really Port Charles’ mob boss of ill repute. Other General Hospital spoilers tease Martina may be Carly’s lawyer, and her name is on the card that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) handed Carly as a reference for a divorce attorney. This will be a tangled mess worth watching.

So @KaryMusa was on the Prospect Studios lot where #GH is shot. Since Daya Vaidya is Martina, that makes Kary DA Garcia! pic.twitter.com/3tPxOnbqjk — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 30, 2017

Kary Musa As DA Garcia

General Hospital viewers have been hearing for months now about the new lady District Attorney. Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) has had some phone calls with the mystery lady taking over the role of DA from disgraced serial killer Paul Hornsby (Richard Burgi). Now it finally seems we’ll get a face to go with the name when the District Attorney finally shows up in the Port Charles courtroom with Kary Musa in the role.

However, what brings DA Garcia onto the scene in the flesh? General Hospital spoilers predict it will be the trial of Julian Jerome (William deVry) that DA Garcia will personally prosecute. But there’s more. General Hospital spoilers for May sweeps promise Ava Jerome (Maura West) will be exposed as a pill swapper, and she could also be up for formal charges. That would be a double serving of justice as Kary Musa debuts in May sweeps.

Two New Teens Coming to Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers say the ABC soap will finally reveal a new plot that underscores their reasons for recasting Josslyn Jacks with Eden McCoy in last year’s case of drastic SORAS (soap opera rapid aging syndrome). GH will kick off a new teen-centric plot centering on Josslyn and featuring two new teen characters, Trina and Noah.

From General Hospital spoilers audition scripts that leaked on Twitter, we see that Trina is trouble from the get go as she encourages Josslyn to steal booze from her mom’s liquor cabinet and let the blame fall on her grandma Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) since she also lives there and could be the whiskey stealing culprit. Joss doesn’t like it, but she’ll cave.

Entire Noah side. I think he may be for Josslyn…. pic.twitter.com/v88DA9j6ph — ????Djona???? (@djona222) April 26, 2017

A Boyfriend for Josslyn?

General Hospital spoilers tease it was inevitable once they aged Josslyn up to a teen, that boy drama would follow. The GH audition script that leaked shows Noah talking to Molly at the stables. This seems to be a classing casting misdirect. Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos) is neck deep in her relationship with TJ Ashford (Tequan Richmond), and she’s always at the mall, never at the stables.

Recent General Hospital episodes repeatedly mention Josslyn at the stables to let us know riding is her new interest. Her dad Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) even went by the stables to fill her in on his deportation debacle. So when the General Hospital spoilers leaked from an audition script showed an offbeat guy who’s into horses, plays the guitar and meets “Molly” at the stables, it’s pretty obvious he’s meant for Josslyn.

New Teens as Good and Bad Influence on Joss

General Hospital spoilers from Trina’s audition script show this girl is no good. She shows up to Carly’s house to see Josslyn bearing wine coolers and asking Joss straight off to dig into her mom’s vodka as a mixer. Trina tells Joss she invited guys over to party with them and advises Josslyn to move any breakable valuables to her mom’s room and lock doors she doesn’t want party goers into. Trina is a bad girl…

On the flip, Noah is introspective, reads real paper books, and despises his phone, according to General Hospital spoilers from his audition script. He’s in touch with music, horses, and living an authentic life. Noah also has a troubled relationship with his mother. Given Joss’s newfound daddy issues, it seems Noah is someone she can bond with who’s not a bad influence like Trina. Carly will soon have her hands full.

Trina sounds like trouble on #GH for Josslyn pic.twitter.com/VCMunjCcRu — Monica DelRay (@DelrayMonica) April 30, 2017

Other General Hospital comings and goings

General Hospital spoilers say we’ve got Kary Musa as DA Garcia and Daya Vaidya as Martina Morales both for May sweeps. Actors for new teens Noah and Trina haven’t been announced yet. However, the big news for early May is the return of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) on Thursday, May 4. Luke shows up for his Spanky Buns big sendoff as Jane Elliot walks off into the sunset in her soap retirement.

Other General Hospital spoilers and casting news reveal new Larry Ashton (Olive Muirhead) bows out this week, and a fan favorite returns for the Nurse’s Ball on May 22-24 and some sources says this actor or actress is hoping to be return to the show for good, but who could it be? As of now, we know three showing up for the Ball – Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel), Emme Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) and Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough).

There’s no word yet on how long Daya Vaidya will stick around as Sonny’s new gal pal or whether the DA is recurring or just a bit spot. There’s also still a question lingering on when the new teens will start, but more information will come soon courtesy of General Hospital spoilers.

WATCH: Tracy comes to terms with the life she's lived. But has it been a life worth living? #FarewellTracy #GH pic.twitter.com/yNK11tjQV6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 28, 2017

