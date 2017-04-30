Intel Ties UP With Universities To Work On Virtual Reality And 4K Videos

Intel is all set to take on virtual reality and videos by collaborating with Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University.

The company has tied up with Carnegie Mellon University to implement a three-year, $4.125 million research program to unlock the value of the growing volume of online video.

Together, the duo will put new analytics capabilities and immersive technologies within reach of consumers, businesses and public officials, Intel announced in its press release.

The goal of the Intel Science and Technology Center (ISTC) for Visual Cloud Systems is to accelerate large-scale development and adoption of cloud-based computing systems architecture to handle the rapidly increasing amount of video content generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including online cameras and drones, as well as by content creators and broadcasters.

Intel will also contribute its data center and IoT expertise. Carnegie Mellon will apply its expertise in cloud computing, visual computing, computer vision, storage systems and databases, and networking. Stanford University will contribute computational photography and domain-specific language expertise for the ISTC for Visual Cloud Systems.

According to research by Intel, by 2021, the average person will have multiple connected mobile devices, and 75 percent of mobile data traffic will be video, with advanced capabilities to enhance viewer experience.

VR creates a fresh perspective for drones surveying industrial terrain, with 360˚ inspection the possibilities are sky high. #Intel #HM17 pic.twitter.com/MDNa7qojfY — Intel IoT (@Inteliot) April 28, 2017

“From my perspective, there’s revolution in the air. We are in the middle of a technology transformation driven by mobility, broadband and the cloud. Already, the is enabling the creation and delivery of video and graphics applications that deliver more high quality content to more users, faster than ever before. But user demand for new experiences like virtual reality, augmented reality, and 360 degree video increases the need for our industry to accelerate the pace of innovation,” said Jim Blakley, general manager of Intel’s Visual Cloud Division.

Intel is investing in innovations that will unleash the power of cloud computing for the media and broadcast industry. Its collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University’s research program will help develop a range of visual cloud capabilities that advance media creation, data center graphics, immersive media, and media analytics.

.@Daqri smart helmet, with an Intel Core CPU, is a super stylish augmented reality #IOT device with industrial use application #HM17 pic.twitter.com/jUdxDNbg42 — Intel IoT (@Inteliot) April 28, 2017

Virtual reality, augmented reality, 360-degree video and other immersive media technologies powered by data from the billions of connected IoT devices will create never-before-seen experiences for viewers, the company stated in its press release.

To enable new user experiences and advanced networking capabilities, the ISTC for Visual Cloud Systems will focus on developing new system architectures and data processing techniques optimized for processing data- and bandwidth-intensive workloads.

Meanwhile, Intel is also collaborating with NeuLion to address the demand for higher quality 4K videos.

In addition to delivering content to the end user, the NeuLion Digital Platform enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for customers who own premium content including the NFL, NBA, World Surf League, Univision Deportes, Euroleague Basketball and others.

The streaming of 4K content requires a high level of security, and this collaboration is an example of how Intel SGX enables a simpler and more secure experience for customers.

“Driving the distribution of 4K resolution of live sports and movies to computers will fuel a huge demand for data in the cloud, and also accelerate access to high-quality video to a broader market of consumers,” said Doug Fisher, senior vice president and general manager of the Software and Services Group (SSG) at Intel Corporation. “We are very pleased that Intel Software Guard Extensions will enable NeuLion to serve this demand – and ensure the secure delivery of 4K on 7th Generation Intel Core processors.”

The integration of Intel SGX into the NeuLion Digital Platform will enable customers to securely stream their 4K UHD content to consumers who have 4K-capable, Intel-powered computers with 7th Generation Intel Core processors.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]