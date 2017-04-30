‘Bachelorette’ 2017: Rachel Lindsay Reveals What It Feels Like To Be First Black Bachelorette

With the upcoming premiere of The Bachelorette 2017 coming out in just one month, there will be something different for fans of the show to get excited about thanks to Rachel Lindsay. Jet reported that this season of The Bachelorette will be the first to ever have a Black contestant. Rachel was on the latest season of The Bachelor but was obviously not chosen by Nick Viall.

However, when asked about the fact that she is the first Black contestant on the popular Bachelorette reality show, Rachel Lindsay wasn’t impressed by the distinction. As a matter of fact, Lindsay tried to deflect the “first” by dismissing any talk of the color of a person’s skin.

“Bachelorette, My journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

Rachel Lindsay is an attorney from Dallas and has been practicing law there since 2012. Rachel went to college at the University of Texas and then received her judicial degree from Marquette, where Lindsay graduated in 2011. According to Pop Sugar, Rachel is an associate at Cooper & Scully PC. Lindsay specializes in insurance law, dealing with medical professionals.

Interestingly, this upcoming season of The Bachelorette has some fans worried about some of the contestants for Rachel Lindsay dubious backgrounds. According to numerous sources, there are five Bachelorette 2017 contestants that have criminal records, which might make a difference for an attorney like Rachel Lindsay.

The first Bachelorette contestant to face criminal charges in the past is Lucas Yancey, who was charged in 2007 with DUI and causing bodily injury as a result. Wet Paint reported that he spent 20 days in jail for the offense.

Brian Abasolo had a recent criminal case that actually matches up with the specialty for Rachel Lindsay in her law career. Radar Online reported that Allstate Insurance sued Abasolo for submitting false medical records and bills. The case was “dismissed with prejudice” just last month, just in time to head to the Rachel Lindsay season of The Bachelorette.

Jonathan Treece actually practices family medicine and shares a similar story to that of former Bachelor Chris Soules. Fans might remember that Soules was charged in a hit and run that resulted in the death of a neighbor and then leaving the accident. While Treece wasn’t involved in a death, Radar Online reported that he left the scene of an accident where a person had serious injuries and went to the movies instead of helping. He was arrested and the case was dismissed this February.

The Bachelorette contestant Dean Unglert was arrested back in 2010 at the age of 19. According to the Aspen Times, Unglert was arrested for underage possession of alcohol at a nightclub and possession of a fake ID. It is a minor infraction compared to the others and only resulted in probation, fines, and community service.

Another option for Rachel Lindsay is personal trainer Blake Elarbee, the final contestant on The Bachelorette 2017 that has run into legal problems in the past. Radar Online reported that he was also charged with a DUI in 2010 and was found guilty of the charges.

In Touch Weekly reported that Rachel Lindsay is disappointed in her choices for The Bachelorette this season. She got to meet them on the After the Final Rose special of The Bachelor and the reports are that a number of the options are reportedly just out for fame.

Not only do the five Bachelorette contestants listed above have criminal records but others have been accused of infidelity. The Bachelorette is supposed to be about finding love but this season looks more like it will be about finding drama, which might help TV ratings but won’t help Rachel Lindsay.

According to In Touch, both Blake Elarbee and Lucas Yancey also competed together on Ex Isle. On that show, Lucas brought his ex-girlfriend to the show, and she hit it off with Blake. Sources told the magazine that the two men do not get along because of this and the producers of The Bachelorette knew this.

Rachel Lindsay has said that she is looking for a man to settle down with. It sounds like, with all the drama that is rising before The Bachelorette even debuts, that might be harder than she hoped for. The Bachelorette 2017 premieres on May 22, 2017, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by ABC]