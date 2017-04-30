‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad DiMera Determined To Win Back Abigail

Days Of Our Lives fans were upset when Abigail (Marci Miller) walked away from her marriage with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). In her mind, she didn’t have Chad’s whole heart. She thought it was best to let him and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) be together. Even though Abby has not changed her mind, Chad is determined to win her back.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

On Days Of Our Lives, “Chabby” was in the middle of renewing their vows when Abigail made the heartbreaking decision to end the relationship. Chad was confused and tried to convince his wife that he was in love with her. However, Abby felt it was best to walk away from the marriage so Chad and Gabi could be together. She doesn’t want to be “half-loved,” as Billy Flynn told Soap Opera Digest a few weeks ago.

Even though Chad and Gabi do have feelings for one another, they are not interested in pursuing a relationship. Gabi has tried to tell Abby that she needs to work on her marriage. As for Chad, he is busy trying to woo Abigail back into his arms. Unfortunately, it isn’t working. Even though his efforts are failing, the youngest DiMera is determined to keep trying.

According to Soap Central, Chad will continue working on a plan to win back his wife. However, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) disapproves. She thinks Chad and Gabi should be together. Trying to recover from a broken heart, Gabi has started seeing Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), something Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) isn’t too thrilled about. Spoilers for the upcoming week tease that Chad will see Eli and Gabi kissing. Even though he claims his heart belongs to Abigail, fans might see him get a little jealous.

As for Abby, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) will think he has a chance now that “Chabby” is over. However, Abigail has to once again make it clear that they are just friends. Spoilers for two weeks ahead tease that Chad will see Dario and Abigail together with Thomas. This does not sit well with him, which results in Chad and Dario having a heated exchange.

So…6 months ago I received a script that would involve me belly dancing on national television. Yeeeaaahhh…it aired today. Couldn't think of a betta partner. ????@camilabanus #Anxiety #RhythmExpress #DOOL A post shared by Marci Miller (@_marcimiller_) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Recently, Abigail overheard Chad and Kate talking about business. She was disappointed that he was resorting to getting dirty in the business world. For weeks, he talked about making DiMera a respectable name. It seems that has gone out the window and is certainly not helping him win back his wife. Even though Abby shared her thoughts with Chad on this matter, he will continue doing things the wrong way. He has his eyes set on Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) prized possession, which will only make the war between the families even worse.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for May sweeps reveal that Chad will arrange a trip to Greece. He wants to get his hands on an amulet, and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) tries to stop him. Other characters will also go abroad, including Gabi, Eli, Sonny (Freddie Smith), Paul (Christopher Sean), JJ (Casey Moss), and Lani (Sal Stowers). It is teased that in addition to danger, there will also be adventure and intrigue. If Chad succeeds and gets the amulet, how will this affect his future with Abigail?

What do you think of “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? Can Chad DiMera win back Abigail? Or will his business decisions cause her to run in the other direction – and possibly into Dario’s arms?

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Corday Productions]