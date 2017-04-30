‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Force Ghost Jedi Council To Help Luke

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is expected to up the ante when it comes to callbacks and references to the original and prequel trilogies. This is made possible due to the complicated situation that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is in.

Fans were knocked for six when the Jedi master declared in the teaser trailer that “it’s time for the Jedi to end.” This suggested that Luke had a change in perspective and a drastic one at that.

Despite this, he is still expected to train Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: Episode 8. However, with Luke’s conflicting view about the Force, it is a mystery how he will mentor the fledgling Jedi.

According to Star Wars: Episode 8 spoilers and predictions, Luke has gone far and wide in search of ancient Jedi artifacts to get a better understanding of the Force. This led him to the conclusion that the galaxy should do away with the Jedi and that he does not know what it means to be one anymore.

It is for this reason that Luke is now expected to adopt the teachings of the Gray Jedi in Star Wars: Episode 8. However, there is still the question of what he will hone Rey to become.

According to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber, Mike Zeroh, it is possible that in Star Wars: Episode 8, Luke will turn to the individuals who taught him the ways of the Force for advice on how to train Rey.

This means that Force ghost versions of Yoda and even his father Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) might appear in Star Wars: Episode 8. In fact, Zeroh says that the whole Jedi council might come along, including Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and even Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).

While this might sound a bit ambitious, it is to be noted that there have been many talks about Yoda appearing in The Last Jedi with a puppet model for the character said to have been made for Star Wars: Episode 8.

Frank Oz, who voices the character, has also hinted in an interview with Variety that the beloved Jedi Master will make an appearance in the film. Since Yoda is a goner, it is said he will turn up as a Force ghost.

As for Anakin, the possibility of the character showing up in Star Wars: Episode 8 is being considered since Christensen almost reprised his role in Force ghost fashion in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

The plan was ultimately scrapped, but the interest in having the actor back has never wavered. Christensen’s presence at the Star Wars Celebration was also believed to be a move by Lucasfilm and Disney to ease him back into the Star Wars community.

Christensen went on to do different things after playing the role of Anakin Skywalker in the prequels, ultimately shying away from the franchise. This is why his appearance at the biggest Star Wars convention made many fans happy, but also wonder what else the studios has planned for him.

With regards to Mace Windu, Jackson has expressed his interest to play the character again in the new Star Wars films in a video message played at the Star Wars Celebration.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that instead of turning to the Jedi council for assistance in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, Luke will instead call them out for their erratic beliefs and make them realize that their ways were built on a flawed concept.

In line with this, Luke will reportedly decide to build Rey into a Gray Jedi in Star Wars: Episode 8. In the Star Wars mythology, a Gray Jedi is one who sees neither light nor dark side, just the Force as the single binding energy of the galaxy.

Just recently, GameStop Ireland shared on its website a promotional image for Star Wars: Battlefront 2, unveiling Rey’s different appearance in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

Noticeably, she looks more Jedi-like now with her new outfit, determination on her face, a lightsaber in hand and her hair down, which reminded some of Qui-Gon Jinn. Clearly, Luke will be teaching her something. What it is exactly remains to be seen.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]