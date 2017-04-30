‘The Young And The Restless’ News: Michael Muhney Refuses To Give Up Adam Role, Begs Fans To Contact CBS

The Young and the Restless alum, Michael Muhney reached out to his fans and begged them to help him ink a new deal with CBS for the role of Adam Newman. He posted to Twitter, asking his fans to contact the executives at CBS to demand his return. Muhney warned his followers if they do contact CBS to urge them to rehire him, to “keep it classy.”

“Humbled by everyone’s passion. You can tweet @ AngelicaMcD @ MidnightReturn1 — but you must keep it classy # YR,” Muhney posted to Twitter.

In September, Justin Hartley left the role of Adam Newman to play Kevin Pearson on the NBC dramedy, This Is Us. The Young and the Restless revealed that Adam died in an explosion after a tense confrontation with grieving mama, Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) arrived on scene and concluded that Adam must have died because they found tissue and blood that matched his DNA. The Young and the Restless fans refuse to believe that Adam Newman is dead and gone for good.

Now, if Adam is alive, then Chloe didn’t kill him. At the most, she would be facing an attempted murder charge. The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Victor (Eric Braeden) may stumble upon information that proves that his son may not have died. But, when will that happen? And, is it just fan-fiction or is the scoop really going to play out on the daytime drama?

During the week of May 1, Victor will visit Chloe and ask her to do something for him to help him clear his name. The Young and the Restless spoilers hasn’t revealed exactly what Victor asks of Chloe, just that she will do what he asks because she’s scared of him.

Michael Muhney has a habit of teasing the fans that he could return to the Young and the Restless, only to reveal that he hasn’t spoken to CBS about coming back. Every single time, the Y&R fans believe he may be on his way in only to find out that it’s not in the cards.

The reality is Muhney has a slim chance of returning. There’s no doubt that he is a great actor, but he allegedly had a problem controlling his attitude on the set (See the TMZ video, below).

Eric Braeden’s memoir titled, I’ll Be Damned, he wrote about an actor that was talented but had a problem with his temper. In the cook, he revealed that he would never work with the unnamed actor. Most people who read the chapter came to the conclusion that the unnamed actor was Michael Muhney.

It wasn’t a good working environment between Braden and Muhney. At one point, Braeden threatened to end his contract because he didn’t want to work with Michael. Muhney claims that he has learned his lesson and would like to return to clear his name. He realizes now that he messed up a good job and desperately wants to come back.

CBS has refused to speak to the actor and has told the Young and the Restless fans that Adam may never come back to the daytime drama. Of course, the Y&R fans refuse to believe that Adam is really dead and continue to campaign for Muhney’s immediate rehire.

Michael Muhney may have burned his bridge with CBS. The Young and the Restless fans likely will never see him on the series. However, that doesn’t stop his dedicated fanbase that continues to contact the CBS executives with demands to being the actor back on the soap opera.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think CBS will consider rehiring Michael Muhney? If not, will they recast the role of Adam Newman?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Feature Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]