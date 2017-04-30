Will ‘Star Wars’ Give Poe Dameron And Finn A Gay Romance? Kathleen Kennedy Responds

Ever since the release of The Force Awakens back in 2015, Star Wars fans have rampantly speculated that the film actually introduced the first two homosexual characters of the franchise. The bromance between Poe Dameron and Finn was so fervent that a hoard of fan fiction was created, while moviegoers meticulously analyzed scenes for clues about their romance.

But is Poe Dameron and Finn’s potential romance actually going to be explored in future Star Wars films? That question was recently posed to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and while she refused to go into detail regarding the duo’s relationship she did admit that the creative team surrounding the expansion of the Star Wars universe will consider the various theories and suggestions from fans when they eventual meet up to discuss the future of the series.

“In the next six or eight months we will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop next. After 40 years of adventures people have a lot of information and a lot of theories about the way these stories can [go], and sometimes those theories that come up are new ideas for us to listen to, read and pay attention to. [It’s] clear that the fans are as much masters of this franchise as we are.”

Kathleen Kennedy’s comments to Ecartelera is the latest indication that those behind the Star Wars films are very much contemplating bringing homosexual characters into the universe. According to the Daily Beast, just a couple of weeks after Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in December, 2015, which immediately sparked the suggestions Finn and Poe could be romantically involved, the film’s co-writer and director J.J. Abrams was quizzed about the chances of gay characters being used in the future. J.J. Abrams declared that it would be “insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive” to suggest that the Star Wars universe didn’t include one homosexual character before insisting that he hoped to see one revealed in future outings.

“To me, the fun of Star Wars is the glory of possibility. So it seems insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive to say that there wouldn’t be a homosexual character in that world. When I talk about inclusivity it’s not excluding gay characters. It’s about inclusivity. So, of course.”

The big question now is whether or not John Boyega or Oscar Isaac, who portray Finn and Poe Dameron, respectively, in the Star Wars universe, will interact in a more romantic fashion in The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode 9. John Boyega has already been quizzed about whether he differed his approach for The Last Jedi, and, according to the Express, the actor admitted before production that he was planning on meeting up with writer and director Rian Johnson to discuss Finn and Poe’s relationship.

“I’m looking at the director Rian closely so he can get me involved early, so I can prepare myself. So who knows?”

John Boyega also admitted that he previously played Finn’s interactions with Poe in a purely platonic fashion in The Force Awakens. However, he is more than aware of Star Wars’ past for making surprising revelations regarding its characters, and he’s more than willing to portray Finn as gay with Poe Dameron if necessary.

“A far as I’m concerned when JJ [Abrams] sat us own to go through the script, it was a bromance, but now I’m learning what Mark Hamill said before when he didn’t know that Darth Vader was Luke’s father: you never know what they’re going to pull.”

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Ellen to coincide with the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Oscar Isaac admitted that he “was playing romance” in the cockpit scenes between Poe and Finn, which suggests that he had already seen the budding signs of romance between the pair.

“I was playing romance. In the cockpit I was playing romance. I think it’s very subtle romance that’s happening. You have to watch it a few times to see the little hints.”

We will see if there are any more signs that Poe and Finn are in fact contemplating a romance when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]