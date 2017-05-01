Kim Kardashian’s Unretouched Photos: Reality Star’s Doctor Thinks Her Butt Is Too Big

Kim Kardashian’s doctor thinks that her famous butt is too big. In response to the hoopla surrounding Kim Kardashian’s unflattering, unretouched bikini photos that leaked online, Dr. Aaron Rollin, the cosmetic surgeon believed to have performed work on Kim Kardashian, spoke to The Daily Mail and shared his thoughts on the reality star’s famous assets.

Though Kim Kardashian claims that her curvaceous figure is 100 percent natural, Dr. Rollin maintains that she has had work done—too much, in his opinion. To the people who want to follow in Kim’s footsteps, he had this warning.

“Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger,” said Dr. Rollin. “If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterward, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim’s.”

Dr. Rollins went on to explain how, from his perspective, Kim Kardashian achieved her ample bottom, and why he feels that it’s been the object of such scrutiny.

“Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it’s transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from.”

“Kim has had two children, she has put on weight and then lost it, then gained it again and lost it again. It’s like blowing up a balloon and then letting the air out – there are ripples. No wonder it looks like that,” the doctor continued.

“She has everything going against her and there is nothing she can do about it – apart from get the airbrush out,” he added.

To add insult to insults, Dr. Rollins also claimed that Kim Kardashian’s famous bottom is no longer the standard that women who come to him want to model themselves after. Though Kim K’s body used to be a source of envy for much of the population, Dr. Rollins believes that torch has been passed on to Kim’s little sister, Kylie Jenner. (It should be noted that Kylie Jenner has also denied surgically enhancing her body.)

These brutal comments came shortly after Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet when photos of her unretouched bottom made their way online. The photos showed Kim on a beach in Mexico, wearing a tiny bikini with her bum on full display. In the photos, Kim’s bottom was visibly saggy and dimpled with cellulite. Though some would argue that Kim looks like a normal woman, it can’t be denied that the photos were a stark contrast to the photoshopped images she posts to her Instagram account. Naturally, the internet has had a lot to say about it—Kim’s own doctor included.

The photos caused so much hoopla, that Kim Kardashian has reportedly lost 100,000 followers in the days since the photos were released online. For a celebrity with nearly 100 million followers on Instagram, that decrease isn’t really enough to impact Kim’s businesses. She’s still the most followed member of her famous family, and still is, by far, the most famous.

But the loss definitely had undoubtedly crushed her ego. Shortly after the photos went viral, Kim Kardashian shared the following message, via Twitter.

“I’ve seen perspective is a b***h. I’ll work on taking videos with better lighting & angles. F**k you,”. The tweet was almost immediately deleted, but the internet is forever.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s unretouched photos? Do you think that Dr. Rollins was wrong to speak out about his alleged patient’s body? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

