Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs, And Everything We Know

The Galaxy Note 8 has been confirmed again by Samsung, erasing doubts of its discontinuation. Now that it is certainly arriving later this year, here is a rundown of what can be expected on its official launch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Design

The world might have already seen the Galaxy Note 8’s design via a leak of a Galaxy S8 prototype. When Samsung’s newest smartphone launched, it presented an Infinity Display without bezels nor a home button and the same old Samsung design at the back. The only thing that has been changed is the inclusion of the fingerprint sensor next to the single camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will look more or less the same. It will have the Infinity Display and the same design at the back, only larger. There will only be a couple of changes here: in place of the camera will be a dual-camera set-up and the scanner will hopefully be ditched, like this Galaxy S8 design that never made it to production.

Samsung will hopefully perfect the technology to embed the fingerprint scanner on the screen before the Galaxy Note 8 is released lest it places the sensor again on a rather awkward position.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs

As expected of a flagship device, the next phablet by Samsung will only sport the best specs around. The Galaxy S8’s 2K screen looks great, but the 6.4-inch display of the Note 8 will even look better with 4K resolution, the Inquisitr noted.

The Galaxy Note 8 should have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, about 6GB of RAM, and 128GB built-in storage under the hood. Then it will have an upgraded S Pen with a possible speaker integration.

As aforementioned, the camera at the rear should have dual lens while the front camera will likely be carried over from the Note 7. The Galaxy Note 8 is also likely to have some sort of a wireless charging capability plus a USB Type-C for data transfer and charging via cable.

For features, it will have an iris scanner and a facial recognition system on top of the usual fingerprint scanner. It will come out of the box with Android Nougat, or Android O if it becomes available by then.

With all these high-end specs, perhaps the most exciting feature is the 3.5mm headphone jack that Apple ditched in its latest flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date

According to Value Walk, Samsung has only confirmed that the launch of its next flagship is in the second half of 2017. While it did not specifically say Galaxy Note 8, there is no other mobile flagship that the company releases yearly other than the phablet and the smartphone.

With that said, fans are looking into the IFA 2017 event in Berlin as Samsung’s possible choice of reveal setting. The trade show is on September 1 to 6, which is within the traditional launch window of Note devices.

If the Galaxy Note 8 is unveiled in September, it will go head to head with the iPhone 8, the 10th anniversary iPhone. There are reports though, that says that it will be delayed to just before the holidays, so Samsung will likely be monitoring the developments on that one.

However, it is also possible that the tech company will hold a separate event for the Galaxy Note 8 as what it did with its predecessor. If so, the dates should still be around the Q3 timeframe.

Apart from these tidbits of information, Samsung is keeping details of the Galaxy Note 8 under wraps. But as the pegged launch date nears, more leaks and tips will arrive to further tease fans.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]