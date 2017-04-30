World War 3: U.S. Warships Reach Within Striking Distance Of North Korea, Trump Unleashes A Killer Drone Squad

The United States aircraft carrier group USS Carl Vinson has reached within striking distance of North Korea amid the rising fears of World War 3. The nuclear power submarine, USS Michigan is already docked in the South Korean region. The move came hours after a failed missile test by the hermit state.

USS Carl Vinson carried out a joint drill immediately after reaching the Korean waters. It was reported that the main aim of the exercise was to corroborate the capabilities of the allies in intercepting and tracking enemy ballistic missiles. The schedule for the drill was not released to the media, but it is expected to continue into next week.

This is the second time in the last two months that USS Carl Vinson has entered South Korean waters. A live fire exercise and anti-submarine maneuvers as also expected during the drill. The aircraft carrier group has also carried out similar drills with Japan’s naval forces in the last few days, as reported by Yonhap News. The U.S. fleet would be on the standby if President Trump were to order them to attack North Korea, resulting in World War 3.

U.S. and South Korea have initiated the installation of The Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD), which will become operational within days. U.S. has also deployed a Grey Eagle drone squad in South Korea. Japan, on the other hand, has deployed its biggest warship to escort a U.S. supply ship. It will leave the port of Yokosuka and join the supply ship on Monday.

President Donald Trump has not ruled out the military option as the tensions between both sides escalate. In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Trump said that along with him, Chinese President Xi Jinping also won’t be happy if North Korea conducts another nuclear test. On being asked if he considers military action, he said, “I don’t know. I mean, we’ll see.”

At another instance when he was asked the same question about possible military action against North Korea, Trump said, “You’ll soon find out, won’t you?” Trump also tried downplaying the missile launch that took place on Saturday, by calling it a “small missile launch.” As reported by CNN, he also stated that the launch was a direct snub of China. President later tweeted,

“North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!”

A few hours before the missile launch, Rex Tillerson in a special meeting at United Nations appealed for heightened pressure on North Korea. He clarified that all options to deal with an unprovoked aggression were on the table. He stated that Diplomatic and financial leverage along with military action would be used to tackle the North Korean aggression.

Meanwhile, North Korea continued issuing warnings against the United States. In a new threat, it has said that North will sink the U.S. nuclear submarine deployed in the region, as reported by the Independent. The propaganda website Urminzokkiri said that deploying of the nuclear submarine along with the aircraft carrier was aimed at further intensifying military threat towards the Republic. It further said,

“The moment the USS Michigan tries to budge even a little, it will be doomed to face the miserable fate of becoming an underwater ghost without being able to come to the surface.”

The threat issued on the website further warned that the invincible military power of North Korea would turn both nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier into a mass of scrap. It also clarified that its military power was centered on self-defense nuclear deterrence. The official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, Rodong Sinmun, called the dispatch of Carl Vinson as a”reckless action of the war maniacs aimed at an extremely dangerous nuclear war.”

[Featured Image by U.S. Navy/Getty Images]