Donald Trump Breaks Another Presidential Record As He Wages War With ‘Fake News’ At 100 Days Rally

President Donald Trump has yet broken another presidential record only 100 days into his service—and this is made possible by his self-proclaimed war with media outlets, which he has called “fake news.”

Donald Trump has been very vocal about his displeasure towards mainstream media outlets, repeatedly calling huge media companies like CNN and BBC, among others, “fake news.”

Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2017

Don’t let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017

The two fake news polls released yesterday, ABC & NBC, while containing some very positive info, were totally wrong in General E. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017

New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

It is the same Fake News Media that said there is “no path to victory for Trump” that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Just watched the totally biased and fake news reports of the so-called Russia story on NBC and ABC. Such dishonesty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

And his war against his so-called “fake media” not only reached its peak last night with his no-show at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington D.C. It also marked another record-breaking moment in Donald Trump’s stint as the President of the US (POTUS).

Donald Trump has broken a number of records since he won the 2016 US presidential elections. Last year, Politifact reported that Donald Trump broke the highest vote count in the history of the Republican Party. By December, the “Trump stock market rally” has reached record-shattering highs as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reported they have reached all-time closing highs 13 out of the 21 days after the elections; a history maker in 110 years, the Gateway Pundit reports.

And from such highs, in March this year, the Inquisitr previously reported that Donald Trump again broke another record, but this time, as the first president to score a negative approval rating as early as his first month in the post (at 40 percent).

Yesterday night, Donald Trump again laid another record in the presidential books as he becomes the first president since 1981 to not appear in the annual journalism gathering that has become a tradition of the White House.

Deadlinereports that Donald Trump has become the first president in almost 40 years to skip the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner (WHCD). Before Trump, president Ronald Reagan also skipped the dinner due to more serious reasons as he is still in recovery from an assassination attempt.

Donald Trump’s decision to “snub” the high-profile White House dinner is the highlight of his long-standing argument with mainstream journalists, which he has constantly touted in his Twitter feed as “fake media” or “fake news.” Appearing, instead, at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump mocks the “fake media” at the WHCD, who are celebrating the night without their supposed guest of honor.

NPR reports that only 10 minutes into his speech at the Pennsylvania rally, Trump has already doubled down on bashing the media.

“A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling themselves in a hotel ballroom in our nation’s capital right now. “Media outlets like CNN and MSNBC are fake news … and they would love to be with us here tonight, but they’re trapped at the [White House Correspondents’] dinner which will be very very boring.”

At one point, Trump even seemed to claim that he invented the term “fake news.”

“Everybody is using the word ‘fake news.’ Where did you hear it first, folks?”

Interestingly, Donald Trump’s war with media is a phenomenon already similar to other countries. In Burma, where press freedom is practically non-existent and military crackdown on ethnic minorities are abundant, critical media is called “enemy of the state,” the Committee to Protect Journalists reports. Such is the same in the Philippines, under also newly elected president Rodrigo Duterte, who has not only waged a bloody and controversial war on drugs but has also been very vocal about mainstream media outlets’ “twisted and unfair” coverage, Phil Starreports.

With the increasing presence of media in the online sphere follows the increasing influence of the press on political opinion. And country leaders like Donald Trump, who do not appreciate controversies and criticisms, will continue to crack down on mainstream media outlets and label them as “fake news.”

CNN, among the many media organizations which are called “fake news” by Donald Trump, has issued their response to the Trump administration’s accusations of false reporting and bravely challenged the Trump team.

“Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.”

