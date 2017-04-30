‘Fixer Upper’ Secrets Revealed! 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chip And Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the power couple behind HGTV’s popular series Fixer Upper. While their chemistry in front of the camera and ability to pull off some amazing renovations drive the show, there are many things about Fixer Upper that may surprise you. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Chip and Joanna.

They first met at her father’s automotive shop

According to Pop Sugar, Chip knew he would marry Joanna the moment he noticed her picture hanging in her father’s tire shop. “Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his shop,” Chip recalled. “I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall.”

They started doing renovations right after the wedding

Chip and Joanna didn’t waste any time getting into the renovation business. The couple’s first major project was the home they purchased after exchanging vows. The two started renovating the home right after their honeymoon without any help from contractors. “All I could remember is the smell,” Joanna shared. “The house was bad. Chip did all the construction, and I remember many nights he was on his hands and knees staining the floors or laying tile.”

Chip never thought he would be a reality TV star

Chip originally wanted to play baseball for a living or become a politician. He never thought that he’d be successful in the home renovation industry, let alone land his own television show with HGTV and become a reality star.

The don’t talk about the show at night

Chip and Joanna leave the business talk on set and don’t discuss renovations once they get home. Instead, the two plan date nights throughout the weekend and try to avoid talking shop whenever possible.

Another #fixerupper reveal down today for Season five! @hgtv #season5iscoming A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Clients purchase their home ahead of time

Before the cameras start rolling, homeowners on Fixer Upper already have their project picked out and purchased. According to Fox News, every client must be under contract to appear on the show with Chip and Joanna. This isn’t, however, what the show portrays. A typical episode begins with Chip and Joanna showing future homeowners three properties and they settle on one to renovate.

Homeowners need cash for the renovation

Fixer Upper often features some pretty amazing renovations, but how much cash is required to transform an outdated building into a dream home? Not only is the application process time-consuming and difficult, but Cheat Sheet reports you need around $30,000 for renovation costs.

We are bringing Spring into the #magnoliahome showroom ???? A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Not all the rooms are renovated

Chip and Joanna don’t always renovate every room in the house. The duo sometimes only works on portions of the home that are within budget. Other times, they come back and finish rooms after the show is over. According to Cinema Blend, Joanna and Chip often use the unfinished rooms to store leftover decor for the big reveal.

The furniture doesn’t stay for free

Fixer Upper is known for its big reveals, but most of the furniture shown at the end of the episode does not stay with the house. The decor is usually on loan from local shops, and each customer has the option of purchasing the new digs for a price.

So crazy how fast Season 4 flew by! Watch the last episode this Tuesday 9/8c @hgtv and don't forget Fixer Upper: Behind the Design also on Tuesday at 11/10pm CST A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

All the projects are located in central Texas

You don’t have to purchase a home in Waco, Texas, to be on Fixer Upper. You do, however, have to live within 40 miles of the town. This is a requirement on the application, which also features over 60 questions and requests for images of the home.

Joanna uses Pinterest to help with designs

Joanna often asks her clients to create a Pinterest board to help guide her decorating decisions. Although this gives Joanna a good starting point, she often makes decisions without input from the owners.

Season 5 of Fixer Upper will premiere this fall on HGTV.

[Featured Image by HGTV]