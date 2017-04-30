WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Surprise Winner For Championship Match At ‘Payback’ Pay-Per-View Revealed?

If the latest WWE rumors prove correct, a surprising superstar could be in line to win one of the championship matches at Sunday’s Payback event. The latest pay-per-view is considered a Raw-exclusive event but will feature a few matches that include superstars competing from SmackDown Live. Those matches include Randy Orton taking on Bray Wyatt in a non-title “House of Horrors” match, and then Chris Jericho battling Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship. Spoilers may be on the way for the winner of one of the matches at Sunday’s WWE event.

In the latter of those two matches, if Jericho wins the title he moves over from Raw to SmackDown Live. Recent WWE rumors have suggested that after this match, or May 1st to be exact, Jericho is leaving WWE for about a month. He’ll go on tour with his rock band Fozzy before returning to WWE. As of this report, it’s looking like while that may be the case, he may actually be the anticipated winner of the US Championship match against Kevin Owens.

Before fans get too excited, this is the result of betting action on the match. Several different sports books offer the ability to wager on matches for tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view. As WWE Leaks reported, over the past several days, Chris Jericho moved from the underdog in the WWE match to the favorite to win. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will win, but it appears a lot of bettors are backing Jericho.

The current odds are quite strong for Chris Jericho to win the match. As of this report, the 5 Dimes sportsbook lists Jericho as a huge -9250 favorite, while Kevin Owens is a +2750 underdog. Other favorites to win include The Hardy Boyz, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

All this could also mean Jericho wins the match but not the WWE United States Championship. There have been WWE rumors out there that Jericho may get attacked by another superstar, such as The Drifter. He’s the new guy who has been seen walking around aimlessly with a guitar during various segments of WWE Raw. An attack would give Jericho an out to leave for a month for his tour. As Wrestling Inc recently reported, Jericho’s last WWE date scheduled for his current run with the company is Monday’s Raw in Sacramento, California.

The other possibility is that Jericho will win the match by a count-out and not get the title. While this would be a letdown, it could mean that the two superstars are both out of the ring and Jericho gets in or is rolled in before 10. Or it could mean Owens walks off from the match or is attacked by a superstar without a disqualification occurring. One would have to think AJ Styles wants to get his hands on Owens after what went down on this past Tuesday’s SmackDown Live episode.

Then there’s that other very strange but possible outcome: that Chris Jericho actually wins the WWE United States Championship. Since his rumored time away from WWE is just a month, it could make sense that he’d take the title with him on tour for publicity as he’s on stage with the band. While many fans would prefer to see AJ Styles as the one to take the title off Owens, there’s also the possibility that Jericho wins the title and then drops it back to Owens when he arrives onto the SmackDown Live program.

A third possibility is that Jericho wins the title and has it heading into next month’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. That could set up a situation where Owens still wants a rematch for his WWE United States title, and Styles is owed the championship match as the top contender. So fans would get to see a triple threat at the pay-per-view. It would seem like everyone wins with those three superstars competing together in the same ring.

WWE fans, do you think Chris Jericho will win the match tonight, and if so will it be a championship victory or just a win?

[Featured Image by WWE]