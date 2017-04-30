‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Takes Divorce Fight To The Bedroom? Carly Regrets Giving In To Ex?

Fasten your seatbelts, CarSon fans! General Hospital spoilers for the first week of May indicate that Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be sinking to new lows as they try to outwit each other in their bitter divorce drama.

Last week on General Hospital, both Carly and Sonny lawyered up in preparation for their upcoming divorce battle. While Sonny has Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), General Hospital spoilers say that Carly will soon get her own divorce lawyer and that it will be a woman named Martina (Daya Vaidya). Interestingly, spoilers for the rest of May indicate that she could be Sonny’s next love interest.

But before this happens, Sonny will do everything he can to keep Carly from ruining his life. After succeeding in getting rid of Jax (Ingo Rademacher), Sonny is now out to get Carly — and he will continue to play dirty.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that he will take advantage of one of Carly’s biggest weaknesses to get her to do what he wants.

Sonny romances his ex

Sonny is in full-on revenge mode. He wants Carly to pay for sleeping with Jax, his longtime rival, and for taking Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) word over his. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, the Tuesday episode will have both Carly and Sonny trying to distract themselves from their impending divorce. Carly will plunge headlong into her work while Sonny will drown his sorrows at the Haunted Bar.

Carly's about to make sure lawyers bills will be the least of Sonny's problems when this divorce is over. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/uefQ0Rkmhi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 27, 2017

Diane has warned Sonny that Carly could acquire all his assets since he signed them over after the situation with Morgan (Bryan Craig). If he doesn’t figure this out, he’ll have to move somewhere else, like South America or his private island, and live off his offshore funds. Ironic, given that this is essentially what he did to Jax.

General Hospital spoilers say that Sonny will be trying to figure out how to keep his assets from Carly’s clutches. And he has a clever trick up his sleeve.

As General Hospital fans know, there has always been sizzling chemistry between Carly and Sonny, even when they were at each other’s throats. Carly can’t resist Sonny’s charms, and he knows that if he really lays it on thick, she won’t be able to say no.

Spoilers for the Wednesday episode of General Hospital say that Sonny will be entertaining an enemy. Could this be Carly? And is this the episode in which he makes his move?

General Hospital spoilers also suggest that when Sonny meets Martina sometime next week, he’ll be even more determined to stay in Port Charles. He’ll have to seduce Carly and, when she’s feeling more receptive, get her to sign some documents.

Carly regrets “lapse in judgment”

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday say that Carly will have a “momentary lapse in judgement.” And by Friday, Sonny will have a “renewed sense of confidence.”

This can only mean that Sonny succeeds in his plan to seduce Carly and, in a moment of weakness, have her sign his assets back to him. Carly might not realize what happened until much later.

Girls Night Interrupted… Nina and Nelle clearly need a new place to let their hair down. Tune into #GH now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8zFl3C73H8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 26, 2017

Of course, when Carly figures out that she’s been duped, the claws will come out. General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry say that though Sonny might feel confident about what he accomplished, he’ll probably need to prepare for Carly’s revenge.

Carly gets vicious

Carly will try to hit Sonny where it will hurt the most. That means that she’s about to get the kids involved.

General Hospital spoilers from TVOvermind suggest that Carly will try to get the children to despise Sonny. This will be a particularly painful blow, given that Sonny has already lost a son this year. Carly’s revenge will be unusually cruel, even for her.

Don't let Carly's flowers fool you… she's in for a rough start to her weekend. #GH starts NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/jpuXrUjnT2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 14, 2017

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

Imagine watching back every horrible thing you've ever done. Tracy powered through like a champ, but what will she take away from the experience? #GH #GeneralHospital #FarewellTracy A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]