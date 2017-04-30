‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Ignite Romance Rumors With Behind-The-Scenes Canoodling

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have reignited romance rumors as they prepare for Season 3 of Outlander. The two were allegedly seen getting extra cozy in-between sets and were even spotted holding hands at one point. Are they getting romantic in real life?

An insider told OK Magazine that their on-screen chemistry isn’t an accident. While they appear perfectly in love in front of the cameras, the source claims that they are more than best friends outside of the show.

“They always call each other their best friend, but it definitely seems to be more than that,” the insider stated. “The chemistry between them isn’t an act.”

It should be noted that Heughan and Balfe have denied the romance rumors in the past. Of course, this hasn’t stopped the reports from flooding in with each new season of Outlander. Their activity outside of the show also isn’t helping matters. In fact, People reported that Heughan and Balfe were recently spotted at a rugby game while filming in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Thank you @THESTORMERS What a result!!!!! And so good to meet “4Ball” @iamSivN @caitrionambalfe,” Heughan wrote alongside a photo of him and Balfe posing with a group of fans.

Balfe also shared some photos from the match, including one selfie where she and Heughan got extra close. The actress wore a pair of glasses for the pic and held her drink high while Heughan snapped the photo.

Despite all the evidence of a possible romance, Balfe shut down the reports in an interview last year. “Honestly I’m tired of that conversation,” she explained. “This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life. We are best friends. From the moment we met, we got along. Sam is one of the most generous people you’ll ever meet. Such a great guy, no ego involved.”

Heughan echoed Balfe’s sentiments and added that he feels sorry for Outlander fans who desperately want them together in real life. He also said the rumors are a good sign that he and Balfe are doing something right on the show.

“It gets amusing,” he added. “But she’s just wonderful. We’re very good friends.”

To make things even more confusing, Radar Online reported that Heughan wouldn’t tell anyone if he and Balfe were actually dating. Although they have denied the rumors, this makes it nearly impossible to discern the truth. After all, they have undeniable chemistry on the show and spend time together when the cameras aren’t rolling. Even if they are just good friends, there’s no telling when that could turn into something more romantic.

“I think if me and Caitriona were together,” Heughan shared, “we wouldn’t say.”

While everyone waits to learn the truth, Daily Record is reporting that filming for Season 3 of Outlander is well underway in South Africa. The new season, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Voyager, picks up after the events last year and features Jamie and Claire living centuries apart for the first time since Season 1.

Starz has not announced an official premiere date for the new season but it is expected to air sometime this fall. Producers have already released a trailer for Season 3 that features Jamie’s search for purpose without Claire at his side.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season will also feature a new set of characters. This includes the likes of Tanya Reynolds and Hannah James as Isobel and Geneva Dunsany, Gary Young as Mr. Willoughby, Charlie Hiett as Captain Thomas Leonard, Lauren Lyle as Marsali, Cesar Domboy as Fergus, David Berry as Lord John William Grey, Will Johnson as Joe Abernathy and John Bell as Young Ian Murray.

Season 3 of Outlander will premiere this fall on Starz.

