‘Logan’ Is Getting A Black And White Theatrical Release

There probably aren’t many Marvel fans who missed Logan, when it debuted in theaters, but even those to have caught the first version of the film may want to consider another theater viewing. Logan director James Mangold teased the news that the film would be re-released to theaters in a new black and white format, exciting what he called “hardcore” Wolverine fans for another chance at catching the Hugh Jackman-led film on the big screen.

Logan Will Return to Theaters as a “Regraded” Black and White Version

CNet reports that James Mangold first broke the news of a Logan re-release on Twitter, revealing that the new showing would be the black and white version and would only be shown in theaters for one night.

“Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th,” tweeted the Logan director.

In response to the news, one follower trolled Mangold, suggesting that fans could just stay home and turn down the color settings on their televisions, but the Logan director was quick to rebuke this idea.

James pointed out that watching Logan at home isn’t the same thing as viewing it on the big screen, adding that the film has been remastered as a black and white movie. Mangold explained in a series of tweets that Logan had been “regraded & timed shot by shot” to ensure the greatest possible viewing experience.

“In convert to b&w, one must determine which hues go dark/ light, adjust contrast, blacks,” added the Logan director in another tweet. “Turning down color on tv just makes gray mush.”

Apparently, the Twitter troll’s remark about adjusting the color really hit a sore spot for James Mangold, because he didn’t stop there. He also retweeted the black and white picture of actress Dafne Keen, which had been originally shared in October.

“Taken w/ Leica S 007 Summicron 100, ISO 3200 1/125 ƒ2 — JM,” Mangold captioned the picture, drawing attention to the greater definition of the image.

While special showings of the black and white version of Logan will only be shown in select U.S. theaters, Mangold also revealed that the new version would be included in a DVD release.

Liev Schreiber Reveals Why Sabretooth Didn’t Make it into Logan

As Entertainment Weekly shares, James Mangold originally teased an appearance by Liev Schreiber’s Sabretooth character in the third Wolverine film, but that cameo never happened. Fans were disappointed and left wondering why Schreiber’s part was cut, but nothing was ever revealed about it until now.

Liev says he was invited to play Sabretooth in Logan early on in the production process with both Mangold and Hugh Jackman encouraging the actor to sign on. Unfortunately, Ray Donovan obligations kept Schreiber from agreeing to reprise the Marvel character in Logan.

Mr. Schreiber adds that he understood Mangold had chosen a different story arc for the film, so Liev might not have been used in the movie, regardless.

Liev Schreiber isn’t at all bitter about missing out on the opportunity. In fact, he took the opportunity to sing Jackman’s praises.

“I think it’s a terrific movie,” says Liev. “I’m just very proud of Hugh and the way that he handled himself with that franchise and that character. It was a great experience to be involved with one of them and to get to work with them. I had mixed emotions when I heard that he was going to retire.”

Schreiber also revealed that, had things worked out, his role would have been minimal. At one point, there would have been a plan for Logan (Jackman), Charles (Patrick Stewart), and Laura (Keen) to be on the run and hoping for help. It would have been at that point in which Schreiber’s Sabretooth would have made his appearance.

“[They] were on the run, and they go to the gambling town, there may have been at that point they were going to see [Sabretooth] for help. He was going to be there for help,” shared the actor.

