Kylie Jenner Flashes Underboob After NSFW Bathroom Selfie And Tyga Annoyed At Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner loves to post selfies on Instagram, and this time around she didn’t hold back when she posted a picture that showed off her underboob.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

This is only one of the few NSFW pictures the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting lately. Just a day ago, Kylie Jenner posted a very revealing picture of herself in a bathroom. She was wearing a white bodysuit.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

It’s hard to say if this is just a coincidence, given that Kylie Jenner recently broke up with her boyfriend Tyga. She was also seen with Travis Scott at Coachella.

Also, Tyga wants Khloe Kardashian’s help just so he can patch things up with Kylie. He knows that Khloe Kardashian is the only person who can help him. Looks like Tyga is already feeling jealous of their relationship.

“Tyga’s sick of hearing about Kylie and Travis being together. Like, it’s annoying and he’s had enough. He knows that the one person in her family whose [sic] always supported his relationship with Kylie since day one has been Khloe and he’s in her ear! He’s basically hating on Travis, telling Khloe he ain’t no good for Kylie. He’s been going hard too, telling Khloe he’s a player who’s going to use Kylie,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

sasha unreleased A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

But the truth of the matter is that Tyga is threatened by Travis. Of course, it has something to do with how successful Travis is.

“Tyga‘s beginning to feel quite threatened by Travis and for the first time ever thinks he could end up loosing [sic] Kylie,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife.com.

Travis is doing really doing well in music and has a lot of opportunities lined up.

“Travis is winning at life! He’s on a successful tour, he’s killing the rap game and every time he turns around he’s being offered a new opportunity of sorts.”

And Tyga’s jealousy extends from the fact that Travis Scott is way better than he is and that’s what irks Tyga. “It’s been a while since Tyga’s seen that type of action and the more he thinks of it, the more Travis sounds like the perfect dude for Kylie,” the source adds. “That’s the type of sh** the Kardashian/Jenner girls look for in a man and Travis has it all and that irks T.”

The sources went on to say that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star loves how successful Travis Scott is. “She’s super turned on by how successful he is,” another source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com.

Of course, she is aware how much more successful Travis is compared to Tyga. “She feels he’s much more on her level than Tyga was, so she definitely likes that. All her friends definitely think something could develop between them, but it’s still early days right now.” Looks like Travis is the perfect Kardashian/Jenner man.

However, it looks like Kylie Jenner isn’t really over Tyga yet. He makes her very happy. “Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad,” the insider said.

No matter what the rumors say, the sources have said that Tyga and Kylie Jenner still speak each day. It’s not clear what everyone should make of it.

“He’s her first big love and they still speak every day,” Us Weekly reported.

However, Tyga made it clear that he and Kylie Jenner are focused on their lives and they have come to terms with the fact that sometimes things just don’t work out.

“We’re both just focused on our lives, our individual lives, right now. Sometimes things don’t work out, but I love her,” Tyga went on to say.

Do you think Tyga and Kylie Jenner are done for good? Do you think Kylie Jenner is now with Travis Scott? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]