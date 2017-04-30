Chris Pratt Reignites Marvel And DC Rivalry By Explaining Why ‘The Avengers’ Is Better Than ‘Suicide Squad’

Chris Pratt has looked to provide Marvel’s arch-rivals DC with some advice by explaining exactly where their much maligned superhero film Suicide Squad went wrong. The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor did this by comparing Suicide Squad to The Avengers, and suggesting that they made a mistake by trying to introduce so many characters in one fail swoop.

But while Chris Pratt freely admitted that he had some issues with Suicide Squad he did in fact start off his brief film analysis by insisting that he is a big fan of “all the Warner Bros. movies,” most specifically the DC Extended Universe, which has included the likes of Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and Suicide Squad.

I really like all the Warner Bros. movies. I think they’re really cool and I’m not a real tough critic on those movies.

However, after revealing his appreciation for the DC Extended Universe, Chris Pratt then decided to dish out his advice to the likes of Geoff Johns, Zack Snyder, and David Ayer, the latter of whom wrote and directed Suicide Squad. Chris Pratt believes that the DC Extended Universe should have created trilogies for the likes of Harley Quinn, The Joker, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang rather than trying to introduce us to each of them in the opening 10 minutes of the film and then make us care about them. Basically Chris Pratt believes the DC Extended Universe should have followed Marvel’s formula.

But one of the flaws might have been they were introducing too many characters in Suicide Squad. They spent 10 minutes telling us why should we care about these characters, rather than creating trilogies for each character and convincing us to care about the characters.

Chris Pratt then went on to detail why this plan worked so well for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which released Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger before The Avengers hit the big-screen in 2012.

It’s like hardwood. They grew it really slowly so it’s strong. They didn’t create The Avengers first. They did Iron Man. And they tested it to make sure it worked. Then they did [Iron Man II] and [Iron Man III], then they did Cap, and then they did Thor. And they created a thirst for these characters, and that’s when they put them in The Avengers.

While Chris Pratt got a little bit muddled up with his Marvel timeline, as Iron Man 3 was actually released almost a full year after The Avengers hit cinemas on May 4, 2012, you can still see his point. Chris Pratt went on to admit that he believes it’s a miracle that any studio has managed to figure out the right formula to building a Cinematic Universe, especially when you consider just how popular the comic-book genre has become and how many different studios are now trying to launch properties.

It’s really f*****g hard to do. And it’s kind of a miracle that anyone’s got it right. You know? So. I think it comes down to Kevin [Feige], his filmmakers, and ultimately, me, playing Star-Lord.”

Chris Pratt made the above comments to io9 while he was out promoting his return as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, which is due to hit cinemas on May 5. We’ll get to see if the DC Extended Universe has heeded the Jurassic World actor’s advice when Wonder Woman is released just a month later on June 2. Before the end of the year we’ll also get to see Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok in cinemas from Marvel, while DC’s Justice League will be released on November 17.

[Featured Image by Marvel]