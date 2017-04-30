If North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Regime Collapses, Refugee Crises Will Escalate In China, Russia, And South Korea

The tension between the United States and North Korea has escalated quickly after the dictator Kim Jong-un tested his fourth missile. Although the missile test resulted in a failure, the alleged use of weapons from the Korean peninsula has increased the tension among the many leaders of China, Russia, and South Korea.

Earlier this month, the North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmum claimed that Kim Jong-un’s regime possesses the weaponry of mass destruction and will strike at the heart of the continental United States as well as the majority of the Asia-Pacific region. The use of thermonuclear bombs is enough to create havoc around the world.

If allegedly a war happens between North Korea and the United States, then according to a recent report, the world has to face a $3 trillion consequence that no one is considering to discuss at this moment. If the countries use conventional weapons and Kim Jong-un’s regime collapses, then according to a recent report, the world has to face another major problem.

According to a report from news.com.au, if Kim’s regime fails, then along with the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim would have to flee from North Korea because of their human rights violations and public executions.

According to Australian National University researcher Leonid Petrov, if Kim’s regime would fail, along with the secret police, the party officials would like to seek refuge in neighboring countries like China and Russia.

“There’s no space for the Kim clan in a unified Korea, his brother, cousin, aunts and uncles, they are inseparably connected with the regime and will be prosecuted as criminals. Some South American countries might be willing to give refuge to people — Bolivia, Venezuela, Guatemala… countries that are anti-American might be supportive.”

According to the news outlet, if there will be no dictator in North Korea, then all the citizens would likely seek shelter in countries like China, Russia, and South Korea. However, there are chances that these countries will not welcome the refugees from North Korea.

Rand Corporation scientist Andrew Scobell recently told Foxtrot Alpha that at this moment, China has more than 100,000 North Korean refugees, and it highly unlikely that the country will allow more to enter their cities.

So, according to Dr. Petrov, the most likely solution to come out from this chaos is to rebuild North Korea again from scratch.

“The South Korean economy is reaching the crisis,” he said. “It needs to urgently access cheap resource and labor. South Korea might use the opportunity to exploit North Koreans who have less education or experience in enterprise. Millions of North Korean workers could become second class citizens, there could be widespread discrimination, even the border might be kept for years to stop mass immigration. It will take at least a decade before the level of prosperity will be equalized between North and South. During that 10 years, the reunification going to be very expensive, $3 trillion or more. There’s going to be definite social tension between South Koreans and North Koreans.”

According to Dr. Petrov, if in the future North Korea’s regime collapses, then South Korea would probably not support America in an open military stand-off against North Korea and as a result, the relations between the United States and South Korea would collapse.

“Economic growth in North Korea means more opportunity for South Korea to access natural resources, cheap labour and transport projects (e.g. linking South Korean railways with China).”

Given the recent updates, North Korea’s fourth missile test has angered many leaders, including President Donald Trump. In a tweet, President Trump showed his disdain towards North Korea for disrespecting China.

North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]