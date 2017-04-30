Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has wowed everyone with her performance in the Voice From The Stone. She has recently bared everything for the raunchy sex scene in her mystery-drama film.

According to reports, the Game Of Thrones actress can be seen in a steamy action scene with co-star Marton Csokas. Emilia Clarke’s full-frontal nudity scene sure has raised eyebrows. The 30-year-old actress left nothing to the imagination in bringing enigma and passion in the scene for the further unforeseen plot twist in the story.

In the Voice From The Stone, Clarke is seen playing the role of nurse Verena, who helps a little boy Jakob (Edward George Dring) in dealing with the loss of his mother. The film has a backdrop of 1950’s Tuscany. Most of the film is even shot on location in Tuscany, Lazio and at Cinecittà studios in Rome.

The film is directed by Eric D. Howell, who has previously directed short films like Strangers and Ana’s Playground. The supernatural psychological thriller’s story is based on the novel of the same name by Silvio Raffo.

Emilia Clarke’s nude scenes have received great reviews and shocking reaction from fans. However, this is not the first time the actress has bared all for her character. She has fiercely stripped completely naked for her role in Game Of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons.

The GOT actress had to ditch her “no nudity” contract when she came out of the fire completely naked. The actress said that she is alright with naked or sex scenes if they are taking the story forward in a meaningful way. She added that if it is adding insight to the character and the story then she is “perfectly fine with it.”

“It was just a wonderful, strong moment I wanted to own, a real empowering, girl-power wow scene. I was so thrilled with it. It’s not a sexy scene, she’s not naked for no reason, it’s not gratuitous. She’s naked because she’s just destroyed her enemies in this almighty blaze after they underestimated her – how could I say no?”

The actress was also questioned if she used body d0ubles for her nude scenes, to which the Game Of Thrones beauty completely denied. The last time Emilia Clarke’s nude scene was on television was in Game Of Thrones Season 3. The Me Before You actress also admitted that when the sex scenes are thrown in the face of the audience in order to attract them then it cringes her.

“Most sex scenes you see in films or on TV are gratuitous and they’re usually just to attract an audience. On screen, the subtler the better. Sex scenes should be more subtle. … I’m British, so I cringe at that sort of thing anyway — I can’t stand it.”

The fan-favorite Khaleesi will be back with the premiere of HBO’s Game Of Thrones Season 7 on July 16, 2017. The actress has confirmed that the new season is going to “be a mind blower.”

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…???????? #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR… A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

Not only this, Emilia Clarke along with co-stars Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have become the highest paid television celebrities. The five actors will be playing major roles in the upcoming two seasons and will be paid $2.5 million per episode, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“They have each signed monster new deals that can earn each of them up to a £2 million ($2.5 million) per episode when the fantasy drama returns to UK screens on July 17… They contain complex bonus clauses based on shared percentages of syndication payments received from more than 170 countries in which the series is broadcast.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]