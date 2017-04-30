‘Khloe Kardashian, I Can’t Afford Your Jeans,’ Says Fan As Tristan Thompson Goes Back To Ex Flame

Khloe Kadashian got trolled on Twitter when she posted a picture of her Good American Jeans.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the picture: “Curve-hugging with a sexy pop of fishnet!! Our @goodamerican Good Legs Fishnet jeans, Fishnet mini skirt and Fishnet jacket have just dropped on goodamerican.com—shop some of my new favorites!!”

Khloe Kardashian often models her own jeans on Instagram and this instance was no different. However, it seemed like many fans thought the jeans was a bit too pricey.

One fans said, “it would be awesome if they were affordable… i know i would love the jeans. Sadly i cant afford it????”

Another said, “These are dope, but the price is????.”

Do you think Khloe Kardashian’s jeans are a bit too expensive? Whether they are affordable or not, it’s clear that they are definitely popular. The Sun reported that Top Shop was selling knockoffs of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Jeans. If a top notch retail company makes money off your brand and design, it’s clear that the brand name has definitely resonated.

While Khloe Kardashian may be unaffected by all the Good American Jeans problems, she may not remain insulated from the problems to her love life. It’s been rumored that Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, has dumped her and gone back to his ex-girlfriend who had his baby on December 1, Radar Online has reported.

It was only recently that Khloe Kardashian reported that she wanted a big family with Tristan Thompson, Us Magazine had reported.

The publication went on to say that Thompson would be a great father because “he never wavered on his support for his son.”

Sources went on to say that “they’ll almost certainly get engaged before the end of summer.”

Khloe Kardashian can definitely do without some of the drama in her relationships at the moment. She has been in a not so great relationship several times. Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got divorced from Lamar Odom, another basketball player.

Khloe Kardashian said she was sick about the way her body was looking after her divorce with Lamar Odom. But she took her life in her hands and then it changed her. Khloe Kardashians never fails to mention her trainer Gunnar Peterson.

“So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

Khloe Kardashian said she was humiliated a lot about the way she was looked at by stylists.

“I never considered myself fat but when I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who’d say: ‘We don’t carry that size here.’ I was so embarrassed, so for a long time I didn’t wear denim at all. I kept getting angrier.”

“[Celebrity stylists] said they didn’t dress people my size. It’s shocking. Once I lost weight, the same people would reach out and be like, ‘We would love to style you.’ I was like, ‘Screw you.'”

Khloe Kardashian said when she lost weight, a lot of stylists came up to her and said they wanted to dress her up, but by then, Khloe wasn’t interested.

It looks like Khloe is having a great career, but it’s not clear what’s going on in her love life. Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would break up? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]