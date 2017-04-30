Nina Dobrev recently revealed that she has a musical list set for her every mood and has a sex playlist on Spotify. The Vampire Diaries actress talked about detoxing and re-toxing after attending Coachella 2017. She revealed her pre-plans before attending the festival that involved a lot of physical activities with a good mix of music.

The actress revealed that to get over a hangover or stress, she likes to take fast, intense exercise classes. The Vampire Diaries beauty said that it helps her cheer up her spirit.

“You get a one and done and you move on, but you feel like you did something. It boosts my spirits and I’m happier when I do something like that.”

While talking about getting over bad days and stress, Dobrev said that she makes sure that she has a running playlist for her mood. She likes to keep her musical charts in accordance with her activities, even if that physical activity is sex.

Let the festivities begin… #FlashBackFriday A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

“I’ll Shazam a song and then add it to a playlist on Spotify and create moods. I have a running playlist, I’ll go to the gym [and] whenever it’s the chorus of the song, I’ll sprint. During the other parts, I’ll jog to get [my] heart rate up and down. It inspires my workouts every day. I have a sex playlist… and yeah, it is cool.”

During her conversation, Nina Dobrev left a subtle hint about her rumored affair with Orlando Bloom. The actress has not officially declared her relationship but must have sure heard of all of the rumors that are doing the rounds.

She revealed that she had fun learning the Elvish language from the Lord Of The Rings movie. She also said that she is a fan of the movie and has read the book series too.

“I would skip school every Friday that a Lord of the Rings movie would come out because I read all the books. Me and my friends tried to learn Elvish through a Teach Yourself How to Learn Elvish book. I had forgotten all of it, but it’s amazing. I read all the books and we’d always make up different reasons why we were sick.”

According to recent reports, Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom are currently “casually dating.” The Vampire Diaries beauty has always found the Lord Of The Rings actor attractive and is hanging out with him more often.

“Nina and Orlando are just friends. They have the same representation and friends in common, and often end up in the same social group… Nina has known Orlando for a few years now. She’s been out with him in social settings with mutual friends. She’s always thought he was an attractive man.”

The 28-year-old actress has previously dated Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder. Their relationship lasted for three years before they called it quits in 2013. While Somerhalder got married to the Twilight actress Nikki Reed in 2015, Dobrev is said to have dated Austin Stowell for a short period of time.

Meanwhile, the Vampire Diaries actress is currently focusing on feature films. After wrapping her role in TVD, Nina played the geeky Becky Clearidge in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The film was highly successful in China.

She will be next seen in Flatliners, directed by Niels Arden Oplev and written by Ben Ripley. The movie is of the sci-fi psychological horror genre. The movie tracks the life of five medical students who experiment on near death experiences that turn out to be dangerous due to unforeseen consequences. The movie also casts Ellen Page, Diego Luna, and James Norton. The film will release on September 29, 2017.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]