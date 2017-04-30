Kristen Stewart’s Personal Shopper has garnered a lot of positive reviews. The much-talked about film has a masturbation scene performed by the Twilight actress’s character Maureen.

The French psychological thriller film from Olivier Assayas casts Kristen Stewart as Maureen, a personal shopper for a wealthy client. Maureen thinks that she shares a spiritual connection with her dead twin brother, which makes her believe that she is in touch with ghosts.

The applauded film Personal Shopper has a masturbation scene of Kristen Stewart, which according to the actress is the sexiest thing she has done onscreen.

“Literally, Maureen is interacting with something on a phone, and like my heart started racing. Some of the sexiest s**t I’ve done onscreen I’m alone! I was like, ‘Oh my god, that is crazy, and that’s what people do all the time. That’s insane! Such massive disconnection, yet you’re just fabricating a wonderful reality. That’s not less real, it’s just perception.”

There were recently rumors also that the Twilight actress performed the solo masturbation scene for real. The rumors were later trashed by Gossip Cop saying that no such reports have been officially confirmed by the actress’s representatives.

“Tongues wagged all over Tinseltown that when Kristen performed that sensational solo scene… the star was totally NOT acting.”

If the rumors were true, the Personal Shopper actress will not be the first celebrity who has pleasured for real in front of the camera. She will be following suit of her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

The Twilight actor played the eccentric artist Salvadore Dali in the 2008 film Little Ashes. The actor revealed during his interview later that he performed the deed for real because faking it was not working out, and it was not looking natural onscreen.

“I once decided to quit acting; it was when I did Little Ashes. I played Salvador Dali and had to do a lot of scenes where I was naked, and I also had to masturbate. I mean really. My orgasm face is recorded for eternity. [Faking it] just doesn’t work, so I pleasured myself in front of the camera.”

This is also not the first time when Stewart has opened about honest on-screen nude scenes that she likes to perform. Her sex scene in On The Road film “scared” her, the actress revealed in an interview. She added that fear helped her perform the scene, and it was nothing she was ashamed of.

“Obviously, everyone who does scenes like that, the first thing you say is: ‘Oh I felt so safe.’ But I love pushing. I love scaring myself and I think to watch genuine experience on screen is so much more interesting. I wanted to do it! As long as you’re always really honest there’s never really anything to be ashamed of.”

This was the second collaboration of Kristen Stewart and Olivier Assayas. They previously did Clouds Of Sils Maria in 2014. The film was released at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2014, and at the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival. The film received positive reviews and the Twilight actress’s acting skills were highly appreciated. She became the first American actress to win a César Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Personal Shopper released at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2016. The film garnered $2 million worldwide after the official release on December 14, 2016, in France, against a budget of $1 million. Stewart won the Best Actress award for her role at Oaxaca Film Fest 2016, and Olivier Assayas won the Best Director award at Cannes Film Festival 2016. The Twilight actress will be next seen in Underwater, sharing the screen with Jessica Henwick and T.J. Miller.

