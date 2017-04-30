Aaron Hernandez Suicide: Toxicology Results Reveal Ex-NFL Player Wasn’t On Drugs When He Took His Life

The Aaron Hernandez suicide investigation team has just received the official results of the American football player’s toxicology at the time of death, which reveals that he wasn’t under the influence of drugs before dying.

Official test results finally put to rest speculations that Hernandez was under the influence of an illegal substance when he took his own life on April 19 at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

According to sources cited by the WCVB, the famous National Football League (NFL) player had been suspected of using “K2” or synthetic marijuana but was cleared of it and any other, thanks to the toxicology tests conducted on him post-mortem.

Days after news about the Aaron Hernandez suicide emerged, the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center was put on lockdown as jail police searched the place for contraband including illegal drugs in the cells.

According to the outlet, authorities were able to seize some homemade K2 during the search, launching speculations that the former NFL player had been under the influence at the time of his mind-boggling death.

While cleared of any link to drug abuse, the Aaron Hernandez suicide is still considered a mind-boggling case because of certain details that can only be described as strange. The outlet revealed that Hernandez drew what appears to be a pyramid that looks like the one on the U.S. dollar bill in blood and wrote “ILLUMINATI” below it.

He also appeared to have been reading the Bible before his suicide as he wrote “John 3:16” on his forehead in ink at the time. Authorities later found a Bible nearby, opened to the page where the verse is located.

Aside from the bloody graffiti, Aaron Hernandez also left three suicide notes for his fiancée, his daughter, and his attorney. On one of them, the former NFL star bid his loved ones farewell by saying that he will see them again in heaven and that he was entering a “timeless realm.”

But while he left three letters before killing himself, the notes reportedly did not show any reason that could cause the Aaron Hernandez suicide.

After his death, the official autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office ruled Aaron Hernandez’s death a suicide, per a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office cited by WCVB in a previous report.

“Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields performed an autopsy on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and concluded (Thursday) that the manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging.”

Hernandez, a man who went on a sad journey that began in Bristol, continued to NFL stardom and imprisonment for murder and ended in suicide, was laid to rest in his hometown in a private funeral earlier this week.

While he seemed to have wanted peace by entering the “timeless realm,” the Aaron Hernandez suicide has made him even more vulnerable to controversy as speculations emerge that he had a gay lover in prison. According to rumors, Hernandez left another note for his prison lover before hanging himself.

On behalf of him and his family, the former New England Patriots player’s lawyer, Jose Baez, denied this accusation and urged those who spread the rumors to stop tarnishing his reputation.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead.”

“I urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately,” Baez said in a report from MSN.

Meanwhile, Baez and the rest of Hernandez’s legal team are now vouching to clear his name following the Aaron Hernandez suicide with a motion to overturn his murder conviction on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press published by ESPN.

[Featured Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images]