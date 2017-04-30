‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Lucy Hale On Why She Quit Drinking: ‘I Don’t Give A F–k’

As Pretty Little Liars nears its conclusion, Lucy Hale, much like her co-stars, is looking to the future and at life beyond playing Aria Montgomery. For Hale, that meant making some drastic changes in her life. For the 27-year-old Pretty Little Liars star, it was time to make some drastic changes, both in a physical sense and as far as habits that she felt were holding her back and keeping her from becoming her own best person. Now, Lucy is opening up about those changes and inspiring her fans to take a look at their own lives.

Post Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale Embraces Change

E! News reports that Lucy Hale feels like a new person, following a period of self discovery that began with feeling the closure of saying goodbye to Aria Montgomery. Following that last day of filming on the Pretty Little Liars set, Hale found herself facing a graduation of sorts, looking beyond the series that had been her life for seven years. The moment provided a degree of clarity and Lucy realized she didn’t really know who she was, away from the Freeform show and apart from co-stars who had been like family.

“I’m almost 28, but…I think I only just figured out who I was a year ago,” says Ms. Hale.

During that journey of self-discovery, Lucy felt compelled to make some rather drastic physical changes. The first thing to go was her hair. The former Pretty Little Liars star had her long locks snipped and debuted a new bob cut that may have shocked fans, but delighted the actress.

“I know it seems silly because it’s just hair, but at a point, I was like, ‘Why don’t I just own that I’m different?’ I guess cutting my hair off was like me finally saying, ‘I don’t give a f–k.'”

Next, Lucy Said Goodbye to the Booze

Lucy admits in an interview with Byrdie that she let her drinking get her into trouble. As is the case with most people, drinking alcohol led to bad decisions, but Hale says it was worse for her because of her celebrity status. She describes herself as a “social butterfly” and found that she was able to get away with more because she was a star in the popular Freeform series.

Hale adds that people would always let her have her way due to her Pretty Little Liars fame, but in the end, it led to her making mistakes of her own. Lucy says living in Los Angeles has been like living in an entirely different culture, and she felt the need to break away from much of that in an effort to become a better person.

“I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible,” Hale explained. “I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?”

Now alcohol free, Lucy spends her time at SoulCycle, an indoor cycling studio, and embraces a healthier lifestyle for her mind as well as for her body. Hale admits she used to joke about the “hippie” lifestyle, but she says she’s finding her own balance with it.

As for her career, Lucy feels the need for a break after completing her Pretty Little Liars run, but she hints that it won’t be long before she jumps on board with an exciting new project.

“Maybe I’ll go on vacation…But I do love working,” says Lucy Hale. “What I do is so gratifying 99 percent of the time. Being busy—I get a thrill out of it.”

Hale doesn’t know what project she’ll nab next, but she says she’s looking for something “insane and crazy” to take on.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]