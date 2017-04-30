WWE News: Charlotte Reveals Dream Opponents From NXT She Would Like to Face

Apparently, Charlotte Flair has kept her eye on NXT since she left the brand a couple of years ago and there are a few performers she’s anticipating stepping into the ring with at some point in the near future. Charlotte has been on the warpath since debuting on WWE’s main roster back in 2015. She was already the top female in NXT, but what Charlotte has achieved over the past two years in WWE is nothing short of spectacular.

She was the last WWE Divas Champion and the first WWE Women’s Champion after Wrestlemania 32. She technically holds the record for the longest Women’s Title reign in WWE history if you combine the reigns, but WWE does not officially recognize the record. Regardless, she’s a four-time Raw Women’s Champion as well, and it’s only a matter of time before she adds the SmackDown Women’s Championship to her list.

A lot of people are already considering Charlotte Flair to be the greatest female performer in WWE history, which already puts her in an elite group of women. She has earned the moniker of “The Queen” for a reason, but she’s just getting started. She’s had great rivalries with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and others. However, she’s also looking towards the future and preparing for some new matchups that will happen down the line.

One of the most interesting matchups the WWE Universe is getting ready for is the current NXT Champion Asuka taking on Charlotte sooner rather than later. The Empress of Tomorrow vs. The Queen will be a great match whenever those two cross paths. Charlotte is aware of that and revealed her desire to have that match during a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, but she also mentioned a few other up and coming superstars.

“There’s three girls that I really hope come up soon. Obviously the champion Asuka, but personally I know Billie Kay and Peyton Royce really well and I think they’re ready and would make a great addition.”

Asuka vs. Charlotte is obviously one of the most anticipated matchups coming to WWE in the near future. It will be the meeting of the two most dominate female performers in WWE history, which will be even more exciting if Asuka is still undefeated. There is little doubt about that feud being something special, but Charlotte is undergoing a babyface turn, and she mentioned a desire to work with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce as well.

In fact, Charlotte had very flattering things to say about their tag team, especially about how their characters could carry themselves on WWE television. During the interview with Metro, she said the following about a potential feud with them and why the pairing of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce is unique in WWE right now.

“100%, the way the carry themselves, they have a character and they have prior experience. And because they look-alike, it’s an easy story to bring them in as a tag-team. Right now, I don’t think there are any solid tag-teams in the women’s division, and that would make them unique and different.”

The truth is that Charlotte could work with anyone. She may have her eye on some talent from NXT, but it’s also been rumored that she could face some great WWE women of the past as well. For instance, there have been rumblings of a match happening between her and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. There is still so much left for Charlotte to do in WWE. The more talent she works with, the greater her resume becomes too. At some point in the future, Charlotte Flair being the greatest female superstar in WWE history may not be a debate.

