Zoe Saldana Hopes ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2’ Will Be The Last: ‘It Is Really Not Fun’

Gamora fans are getting a deeper look into the Guardians of the Galaxy character, as Zoe Saldana opens up about what it’s like to play her and what’s in store for her in the new sequel. As Zoe has previously expressed, she has an interest in sci-fi and action roles that allow her to play a strong female character, which explains her draw to Star Trek, Avatar, and Guardians of the Galaxy, but getting into make-up sometimes wears the actress down.

Playing Gamora Has Its Perks and Its Flaws, Says Zoe Saldana

@zoesaldana strikes again as #Gamora in #GotGVol2! A post shared by Guardians of the Galaxy (@guardiansofthegalaxy) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

In a new interview with Refinery 29, Zoe Saldana opens up about returning as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 and she gives a surprising answer, when asked for her favorite aspect of the film. While enjoying her time on set and getting into her Gamora character is still exciting, Saldana says the best part, for her, is knowing her children, 2-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana and newborn Zen Perego-Saldana, are going to get to see the movie.

“I love getting to be able to do movies that younger audiences enjoy,” adds Ms. Saldana.

Zoe also revealed that she breaks character too often on the Guardians of the Galaxy sets, because her co-stars often make her laugh and Gamora is a very serious character. She says someone will do something unexpected on the set and she erupts with laughter, before she can stop herself.

Saldana explains that she’s very unlike Gamora, because, unlike the Guardians of the Galaxy star, Zoe has a “goofy” kind of personality. She says Gamora isn’t goofy at all, which helps her to learn a new side to her personality.

While Ms. Saldana has a great deal of fun playing Gamora, she admits that physically becoming the character isn’t her favorite part of the process. In fact, for that reason, Zoe admits to hoping for an end to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“Absolutely,” Saldana says, when asked if this has been the most time spent on getting transformed into a character. “And I hope it’s the last because it is not fun at all. It is really not fun [laughs].”

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 Brings Gamora Home

After a long day of shooting…popcorn! #gotgvol2 #Gamora #bts A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Zoe Saldana tells The Independent that her Guardians of the Galaxy character has gone through a personal transformation, as the sequel opens. Gamora has changed, because she’s found family and that has made her less selfish and more concerned with creating bonds, but she also finds herself playing den mother to the rest of the Guardians. While Gamora is forced into this latter role, it’s something she doesn’t mind doing. By keeping her friends honest and out of trouble, Saldana says her character is nurturing her own motherly instincts.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 explores those themes of family and nurturing relationships further by uniting Gamora with her sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan).

“I like the fact that we are seeing what it was like for Gamora to grow up under the grip of Thanos and I also like that we are going to learn a lot more about what kind of sisters they were to each other.”

It’s a strong female driven story arc, something Zoe looks for in her projects, because she wants younger generations to have something that was lacking during her youth.

“Seeing young girls look up to you as an action hero makes it hard to say no to these roles,” says Zoe.

Ms. Saldana recalls her own childhood, remembering that she had no strong female characters to idolize as a little girl. There were a couple -Zoe mentions Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in The Terminator franchise and the Alien heroine, Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver- but, for the most part, female roles consisted of hapless victims awaiting rescue.

Zoe recognizes the irony that both Hamilton and Weaver starred in James Cameron films, the same director with whom she has so often worked in her own career.

“I hope there are those little girls like me that are always thinking outside the box and want something else and I’m able to fill a space and give women more options in terms of how they can think of themselves,” adds the Guardians of the Galaxy actress.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 opens in theaters on May 5.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]