‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 5’: Keira Knightley Explained, Plot Details And Trailers

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales is one of the most anticipated films of the summer. The release date is May 26 and while new cast members will be introduced, some familiar faces will return, such as Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.

While there were rumors that Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann will return. The actress was not featured in any of the main trailers for Pirates of the Caribbean 5. However, an international trailer in Japan caught wind when Knightley was featured in the short trailer, which you can watch below.

Rumors about Keira Knightley’s return ranges from a post-production cameo to her secretly filming multiple scenes. Knightley last appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and previously stated that she will not be returning for future movies in the franchise.

Brenton Thwaites will play new cast member Henry Turner, who is Elizabeth Swann’s child. Henry wants to reconnect with his father, who is cursed as the Captain of the Flying Dutchman in At World’s End. Keira Knightley could potentially have a significant role in Pirates of the Caribbean 5 or her character may set up the sixth installment for a cameo scene.

Kaya Scodelario’s character Carina Smyth is an astronomer, who will assist Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow in finding the Trident of Poseidon, which will help him battle Javier Bardem’s Armando Salazar. Smyth will also play Henry Turner’s love interest in Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

Early reviews for the fifth installment of the popular series have been positive. Orlando Bloom, who is returning in the upcoming movie, went on The Graham Norton Show to tease the future of the franchise, according to Digital Spy.

“We’ll see [about the future]. There is room for more,” Orlando teased.

The actor also spoke about his son’s excitement seeing him in the movie.

“My 6-year-old is desperate to see me in it,” Orlando said on the show on Friday. “I’m not in it much but I don’t care that I just bookend it.”

In an interview with SFX Magazine, co-director of Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Joachim Ronning tells fans that they should expect a different Jack Sparrow, according to Flickering Myth.

“He’s lost his luck. And luck was a big part of his lifestyle. He’s lost his way. He’s lost his horizon. He’s not on the ocean anymore when we find him. He’s a land pirate and he’s miserable. He’s alone. He’s not Captain Jack anymore, he’s just Jack.”

The official synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is as follows.

“Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by an old rival, Capitán Salazar, who along with his crew of ghost pirates has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle, and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack seeks the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar.”

Pirates of the Caribbean will likely continue the franchise with a new set of stars introduced in the upcoming film. However, a sixth film has not officially been greenlit as the commercial success of the fifth movie will be taking into consideration.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is expected to be a blockbuster and do over $100 million on Memorial Day weekend. The movie is about a month away and Johnny Depp makes his big return as the iconic character he helped create.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]