John Legend Manages To Find The Silver Lining In Trump’s First 100 Days

As U.S. President Donald Trump reached his first 100 days in office mark, singer John Legend manages to find the silver lining in Trump’s presidency.

As Donald Trump approached the first 100 days of being U.S. President, his overall approval ratings continue to plummet. A new poll by AOL News showed that 53 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s first 100 days in office.

But John Legend thinks Americans shouldn’t be so displeased with Donald Trump’s presidency. Before performing at the Time 100 Gala this past Tuesday, Legend, who just three months ago slammed the U.S. President for his controversial Muslim ban, spoke on the red carpet about “the least bad thing about Trump’s first 100 days.”

And that thing is that Donald Trump hasn’t “gotten into a nuclear war yet.” For that, John Legend thinks, Trump deserves a round of applause, according to Vulture.

John Legend wasn’t afraid of expressing his opinion about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, calling Trump “a terrible president.”

“He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires.”

John Legend, who was among honorees at the Time 100 Gala for being one of the most influential people in the world in 2017, feels that this is his responsibility as an artist to “reflect what’s going in the world.”

Entertaining and inspiring people aren’t the only two things John Legend sees himself doing in the world as an artist, as the “All of Me” hitmaker feels the need to point the finger at certain issues to “bring us closer together.”

And one of those issues is Donald Trump’s presidency and his first 100 days in office. But John Legend’s list of negative things about Trump was far from over.

John Legend, who won an Oscar in 2015 for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song for Selma, thinks Donald Trump is using the title of U.S. President “as a way to make money for himself with his business.”

Calling Trump “so corrupt,” John Legend says he cannot say “anything nice about the guy” nor can he say anything nice about his first 100 days in office – apart from, of course, the fact that Donald Trump hasn’t started a nuclear war yet.

“I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.”

In March 2016, John Legend, arguably one of the nicest guys in the showbiz world ever, got into a Twitter feud with Donald Trump Jr., who had mocked protesters at one of his father’s presidential campaign rallies.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn’t complicated. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 12, 2016

John Legend, who boasts nearly 9.2 million followers on Twitter (against Donald Trump’s 28.4 million), made headlines last December when he expressed his disgust over Kanye West’s meeting with Trump at Trump Tower a month prior to the real estate mogul’s inauguration.

After all this time – as Donald Trump reaches his first 100 days in office – the POTUS has failed to win over John Legend’s trust.

John Legend is no stranger to being at the center of political controversies. In 2015, the “All of Me” singer was criticized by human rights activists for his performance at Bahrain’s government-sponsored Spring of Culture festival, according to Mashable.

Citizens of Bahrain, where reports of torture have continuously caused a stir among human rights groups since 2011, urged John Legend to cancel his performance, but the singer refused, telling the Independent at the time that “the solution to every human rights concern is not always to boycott.”

“Part of my mission in life is to spread love and joy to people all over the world.”

But it appears that Donald Trump – who has so far failed to win over Americans’ trust during his first 100 days in office – doesn’t deserve even the tiniest piece of John Legend’s love.

