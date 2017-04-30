‘Alien: Covenant’ Director Ridley Scott Preaches Doom For U.F.O. Buffs And Bashes ‘Alien 5’

Ridley Scott has aliens on the brain and not just in relation to the impending release of Alien: Covenant, though the Prometheus sequel and Alien prequel do seem to have given him a new perspective on things. Among his recent comments, Ridley has debunked any rumors of an Alien 5, disheartening fans who may have previously expected the film to actually be in pre-production phases. The only thing more alarming than that news is Scott’s comments on the fate of humanity, should we encounter real extraterrestrials.

Alien: Covenant May Be a Realistic Depiction If Ridley Scott Is To Be Believed

Join Sir Ridley Scott as he is honored with a Hand & Footprint Ceremony on May 17th. Get your tickets here! fox.co/RidleyScottCeremony #AlienCovenant A post shared by Alien: Covenant (@alienanthology) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Maxim reports that Ridley Scott sees mankind coming to a bad end, and that fateful day may not be as far off into the future as most of us would like to believe. The Alien: Covenant director believes extraterrestrial life does exist. He also feels certain that they’re superior to humankind socially and technologically, which is something we’ll find out when they arrive to conquer us.

“I believe in superior beings. I think it is certainly likely.” Scott says.

Ridley adds that he opened the topic up for discussion with a NASA expert and the expert was equally certain that there’s life beyond Earth.

“Have you ever looked in the sky at night? You mean to tell me we are it?”

Ridley goes on to explain that experts at NASA predict that there could be up to 200 planets experiencing the evolution of intelligent life similar to humanity on Earth. The Alien: Covenant director adds that there’s no reason to believe our first visitors will be pacifists.

“So, when you see a big thing in the sky, run for it,” Scott says in all seriousness.

That view isn’t a big surprise coming from the Alien: Covenant director, especially in light of recent teasers that are already haunting enough to give most people nightmares.

Don’t Ask Ridley Scott About Alien 5 – You Won’t Like the Answer

Shooting in the cape A post shared by Nb (@neillblomkamp) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:02pm PST

Before Alien: Covenant went into full production mode, Movie Web reported that the big thing driving the Alien franchise was news that Neill Blomkamp had been tapped to direct Alien 5. Billed as a proper sequel in the franchise, Sigourney Weaver was asked to reprise Ellen Ripley and sources indicated the film was a go with script treatments already beginning.

In fact, Weaver has spoken at more than one event about Alien 5, sharing an infectious excitement for the next installment in the franchise. Sigourney not only teased her own character’s return but promised a thrilling sequel that would satisfy diehard Alien fans.

Now, it seems fans have been deceived with a fair amount of exaggeration and misleading statements. Speaking recently on the topic of Alien 5, Mr. Scott debunked the idea that the sequel was ever anything more than a passing thought.

The interview was with a French magazine, Allocine, and the English translation may lack proper syntax, but here are Ridley’s thoughts on Alien 5.

“I think he will never see the light. There was never a scenario, just an idea that evolved into a pitch of 10 pages, I had to participate as a producer but it did not go any further because the Fox decided that She did not want to do it. I had already done Prometheus and worked on Covenant.”

This comes as a big letdown, especially in light of statements made by Blomkamp, who revealed Alien 5 would negate the events of Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection. Neill also shared concept art for the xenomorphs to be included in Alien 5, further whetting our appetites for a new Sigourney Weaver-led sequel.

There were even reports of a completed script, referred to as an “amazing” story by James Cameron, but according to Ridley Scott, it’s just not happening. While it may have been in the works in early stages, Scott may have had the project killed for his own reasons.

Previously, Ridley stated intentions to rebuild the Alien franchise, starting with Alien: Covenant and expanding it from there with several more sequels.

Alien: Covenant, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and Billy Crudup, hits theaters on May 19.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]