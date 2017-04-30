WWE Legend Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman No-Shows Event And Nobody Knows Where He Is

Weeks after claiming he is in the best physical and mental condition of his life, WWE legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is causing concern for his well-being.

Waltman was scheduled for a six-man tag team match today for the IPW: UK promotion in the United Kingdom; he was set to team with Chakara and Scott Star against Sammy Smooth, Adam “Flex” Maxted, and Livvii Grace. However, Waltman was scheduled to land in the country yesterday afternoon. Half a day after no contact with the former 1-2-3 Kid, IPW: UK issued the following statement in regards to Waltman’s status.

“With regret, unless a miracle occurs, X-Pac will no longer be appearing at the Extreme Measures 2017 event later today. “He was scheduled to land in the UK on Saturday at 2 pm, but 12 hours later and nobody has heard from him. We wish Sean well and hope he is safe. Sometimes you do everything you can but it’s completely out of our hands. “We spent Saturday attempting to check if flights were possible for an international name to replace him, but at such short notice the options were next to none. As a result, we have been searching up and down the UK for available replacements and as you will see on the day tomorrow, we think we’ve found the best option at short notice. “All other advertised wrestlers are in the country and ready for the show. “Jimmy Havoc will be joining the Meet & Greet to replace X-Pac. “Anybody who had an Interval photo package, The London Riots will replace X-Pac in the photo package. You’re also immediately given a £10 reduction on package you’ve purchased, or if you wish you may obtain a full refund. Just let us know at the event. “Furthermore, if you’ve placed an order for the X-Pac IPW: UK tee, you may either keep your purchase of the tee as some kind of collector’s item, or have a complete refund. “Any further questions can be directed to us by private message, we will endeavor to reply to all messages before door time.”

Waltman, 44, posted last month that he’s in a good place in his troubled life, attaching a photo of his physique.

Physically & Mentally in the best shape of my life. pic.twitter.com/qTROPo7iQw — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 25, 2017

After years of struggling with drugs, Waltman started wrestling regularly on the independent circuit and has returned to the WWE family. He also hosts his own podcast on AfterBuzz TV called X-Pac 12360, where he interviews fellow wrestlers and gives his take on the current state of the industry.

Recently, Waltman spoke on the podcast and said that after April, he will not take any more bookings or compete on the circuit — at least for the remainder of 2017.

“That’s not the case. I told my agent, Bill Behrens, he’s awesome… I told him, quit taking wrestling bookings in April. At the end of April I’m done taking bookings for the rest of the year. I’m done wrestling independently this year. I’m done. I’m not retired. I’m not going, okay this is my retirement. It’s just my body is just like, come on.”

As it turns out, the D-Generation-X member is not in any imminent danger. However, AfterBuzz CEO Keven Undergaro released an update on the Kliq member via Twitter, stating that while he’s doing okay, he is dealing with some issues.

Everyone askin about r @TheTomorrowShow cohost & most imp r friend @TheRealXPac. We spoke. He’a dealing w-issues but IS ok. He’ll speak soon pic.twitter.com/USoqapKFyJ — keven undergaro (@undergaro) April 30, 2017

Waltman has not been active on social media — particularly his Twitter feed, where he’s usually engaging with fans and friends — since April 28 and will likely address his status soon.

