‘The Walking Dead’: Michael Cudlitz Says Eugene Is Being True To His Character, Abraham Would Not Be Surprised

The Walking Dead Season 7B had fans angry with Eugene Porter, who joined Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Recently, Josh McDermitt and Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham Ford, were asked what Abraham would think about Eugene’s behavior. The actors had different opinions on the matter. Cudlitz said Abraham would have expected it and that Eugene is being true to his character.

Possible TWD spoilers are ahead. If you have not seen the Season 7B finale, then do not continue reading.

According to ComicBook.com, fans asked the actors questions about Eugene’s recent behavior at a recent Walker Stalker convention. McDermitt and Cudlitz have different opinions on how Abraham would be dealing with Eugene if he were still alive. Josh believes that Abraham would still be protecting Eugene. Now that he is dead, Eugene has looked for protection from someone else.

“I think Abraham would not be surprised by it but honestly, if Abraham was still there, Eugene would still be with Abraham. That’s the dynamic and the relationship that the two of them had, that Abraham protected Eugene, and now Eugene is seeking protection elsewhere.”

However, Cudlitz disagreed and shared his thoughts on what Abraham would think about Eugene switching sides on The Walking Dead.

“I think he’s being very, very true to character. This is exactly the guy I punched in the face at the fire truck. He’s staying alive. Especially if somebody he’s looking for me in protection, and he sees the person that he felt could protect him from anything gets killed, what the hell kind of chance does he think he stands in his own head? He’s gonna say no? He’s gonna defy them? He’s gonna somehow beat Negan? He may ultimately poison their entire food supply and kill them all but not today! He’s staying alive!”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Josh McDermitt spoke about Eugene’s choice shortly after the Season 7 finale of TWD. Even though the actor doesn’t know what the future holds for his character, he believes that Eugene’s motivation is safety. When he told Negan about all of his degrees, he had to prove that he could be valuable to the ruthless leader. In his mind, if he could be an asset to Negan, he would stay alive another day and would never have to be scared again. Now, it appears that Eugene is getting quite comfortable living at the Sanctuary.

Co-executive producer Denise Huth also had some things to say about Eugene on The Walking Dead. She explained that he has always been a coward, liar, and manipulator. He will say just about anything to keep himself alive. He doesn’t want Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the Alexandrians to get hurt. This is why he tried to convince Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green) to join the Saviors. However, if Negan expects him to do something, he’s probably going to do it.

On two separate episodes of Talking Dead, fans were polled asking if Eugene had really switched sides. During the first poll, most viewers believed that Eugene was just playing a part and was still Team Alexandria. However, on a later episode, fans had changed their minds and most believed that Eugene could no longer be trusted. Interestingly enough, after the events of Season 7B, some viewers believe that Dwight (Austin Amelio), one of the Saviors, is more trustworthy than Eugene.

