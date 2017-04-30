‘Attack On Titan’ S2 Ep 5 Review, Ep 6 Preview: Armored, Colossal Titan Identities Set For Reveal Next Week

Attack on Titan Season 2, Episode 5, “Historia,” was a bit more slow-paced than the previous weeks’ episodes, but it was a pretty intense ride from start to finish, nonetheless. Covering the background of Christa and Ymir’s relationship, as well as the reunion of the 104th Training Corps, AoT S2, Ep. 5 managed to please numerous avid fans of the franchise. Apart from this, the preview for Episode 6, “Warrior,” appears to tease that a couple of plot-changing revelations are set to be shown in the anime next week.

Attack on Titan Season 2, Episode 5 was focused on Christa and Ymir, two secondary characters who would eventually play a huge role in the overall plot of the anime. Over the course of the episode, Christa’s mysterious background was discussed, and it was teased that she was actually related to the nobility in some way. With this in mind, Ymir, having a mysterious past herself, has taken it upon herself to protect Christa in order for the latter to rediscover and embrace who she truly is.

While much of Attack on Titan S2, Ep. 5 dealt with the background of the two female characters, it also featured a number of intense scenes featuring Ymir’s Dancing Titan battling dozens upon dozens of giants by herself. As revealed in the episode, Ymir’s Titan was capable of speaking basic words and phrases, which enabled her to communicate with her allies as she battled the giants around Utgard Castle.

The ending of AoT Season 2, Episode 5 featured a pretty cool sequence involving the reunion of the 104th Training Corps, with Mikasa saving Christa from a titan attack, and the rest of the Survey Corps coming out of nowhere to demolish all the remaining giants in the area. Even Eren, who notably is lacking in skills with the 3D Maneuver Gear, was able to get his first confirmed titan kill as a human, according to an Inverse report. Overall, S2, Ep. 5 had slow moments, but it was redeemed entirely by the final minutes of the episode.

The preview for Attack on Titan Season 2, Episode 6, however, is a lot more exciting. The short preview teased a number of important plot points that would be revealed and discussed next week, including what appears to be the revelation of the Colossal and Armored Titan’s identity. The two powerful Titan Shifters and their invasion of Wall Maria heralded the catastrophe at the beginning of the acclaimed anime series. Thus, the revelation of their identities next week would definitely turn Attack on Titan on its head.

The preview for AoT Season 2, Episode 6 showed what appears to be the Colossal Titan transforming right on top of the Wall. Numerous fans in online forums such as Reddit noticed that the Colossal Titan is so massive, its ribs were shown to be anchoring themselves to the Wall while battling with the Survey Corps. Apart from this, Eren was featured being in the hands of the Armored Titan, before transforming himself and attacking the Titan Shifter.

The battle between the Survey Corps and the Colossal and Armored Titans is one of the most pivotal points in the Clash of the Titans arc in the manga. During the intense, bloody, high-stakes battle, Eren would be facing off with arguably the strongest Titan Shifter introduced in the anime since it started airing. Spoilers aside, viewers of the hit animated series should expect to see one of the best Attack on Titan episodes to ever air next week. Revelations-wise, AoT Season 2, Episode 6 would be significant. Action-wise, however, “Warrior” would be one for the books.

Attack on Titan Season 2 is streamed in the West through Crunchyroll and Funimation.

