WWE News: Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt Feud Set to Begin For IC Championship After ‘WWE Payback’

After WWE Payback, the WWE Universe believed that Bray Wyatt would begin a feud with Finn Balor, but it seems that WWE officials have changed their plans for The Eater of Worlds again. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Bray Wyatt was frustrated about his recent booking and position in WWE. Wyatt felt the need to speak up after the way his WWE Title reign was handled and being moved to Raw at the last minute.

During his Raw debut, Bray issued a warning to Finn Balor that he would be “keeping his eye on him.” The WWE Universe took that to mean that a huge rivalry between Balor and Wyatt would begin after the WWE Payback PPV. Tonight, Bray Wyatt will face Randy Orton in a “House of Horrors” match. The details of the match are still a mystery. No matter the outcome for Bray Wyatt, his conflict with Orton will end tonight.

Unfortunately for many WWE fans, the powers that be have changed their minds about Bray Wyatt entering into a feud with Finn Balor after WWE Payback. It’s been reported that Balor will begin a feud with The Miz during the PPV tonight. Instead of the feud with Finn Balor, WWE officials have different plans for Wyatt.

After WWE Payback, Bray Wyatt will reignite his rivalry with Dean Ambrose. This time, the two will battle over the Intercontinental Championship. A lot of people will be disappointed that WWE canceled a feud as exciting as Balor vs. Wyatt, but WWE’s logic behind Ambrose vs. Wyatt for the IC Title makes a lot of sense.

Apparently, Bray Wyatt has been frustrated with his booking. That’s not a surprise. The WWE Universe has been arguing that he deserves better booking for years. However, Wyatt was forced to lose the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 33, and he’s expected to lose the “House of Horrors” match at WWE Payback. Wyatt has been forced to take some big losses recently, but a feud with Finn Balor would only mean more losses for him.

He may not be thrilled with WWE officials changing his creative plans again, but a feud with Dean Ambrose is potentially a great thing for him. The Lunatic Fringe remains one of the strongest babyfaces in WWE. He is in need of a strong feud to help bring more energy to his performances, and the fans will appreciate the IC Title doing more than just resting on someone’s shoulder, especially while Brock Lesnar is on a long hiatus.

Ambrose vs. Wyatt happened a few years back to some mixed reviews from the WWE Universe. However, it has been a few years, and both men are stronger performers. They will also have the IC Championship to rivalry over this time. While Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship are on his hiatus, WWE officials will push the IC Title, Dean Ambrose, and Bray Wyatt as the top title feud on Raw over the next few months.

There is also a strong possibility that WWE officials will bookWyatt to win the IC Title eventually during the feud with Ambrose. Depending on the duration of their feud, it may be a big match for WWE Summerslam, or even afterward. If WWE officials can make it work, they may continue the feud between Balor and Wyatt and make it for the Intercontinental Title.

In the long term, WWE’s booking is much better for everyone. The WWE Universe will need some patience, but Bray Wyatt will be much more important to WWE’s product after WWE Payback. The booking will also be better for The Miz, Finn Balor, Dean Ambrose, Raw, and WWE.

