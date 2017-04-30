Kendall Jenner Poses Topless On Instagram After Fyre Festival Debacle

As if the tone-deaf Pepsi ad wasn’t bad enough, Kendall Jenner added Fyre to the mix, bringing this Kardashian-Jenner clan member’s social stock plummeting. But that’s okay because the fashion conscious sister just posted a super provocative picture on Instagram, bringing everyone back to focus on what she is good at. Fashion; we meant fashion. Kendall does bring in over $4 million per year just as a model, after all. Take a look at her post here.

playing dress up A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Kendall Jenner may sometimes make bad choices when it comes to what and who she advertises for, but she definitely knows how to create a fashion splash. This picture of her in a tan fedora and a pair of jeans is capped by a chic pair of orange stilleto heel cowboy boots that go up to her waist. Also, the girl is not wearing a shirt. Granted, her arm is crossed across her chest to cover the bits that send Puritans into a tizzy, but still, what party do you wear that get up to, and where do we get an invite?

Granted, this isn’t the first time that the second-youngest Kardashian-Jenner has posed topless on her social media. In the beginning of 2017, she appeared with a pair of stars covering the naughty parts. She’s also been topless for a magazine and even just to eat some french fries that her sister Kim Kardashian delivered to a photo shoot.

???????? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Unfortunately for her, some folks on social media just were not having it. Some took to Twitter to express their displeasure with Kendall, spouting some rather clever lines, such as one user saying, “@KendallJenner girl, you better show up and hand a pepsi to everyone scammed by fyre fest quick.”

@KendallJenner girl, you better show up and hand a pepsi to everyone scammed by fyre fest quick — Monique (@moniquexjade) April 28, 2017

Other users on Twitter were also not as kind, with one drawing a mental image of a near-complete meltdown – “Kendall Jennar, drinking a Pepsi, on a United flight, to the Fyre Festival.”

Ouch.

The Fyre Festival Kerfuffle

The Fyre Festival debacle, of course, rages around the sheer chaos that was the venue that festival goers found themselves in. When Kendall and fellow models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Chanel Iman, and Hailey Baldwin all urged fans to purchase tickets to Fyre, they sold an image of concert goers rubbing elbows with the girls. And with ticket prices at nearly $250,000, festival goers were sure they were in for a good time.

Unfortunately, that was not to be, as when they arrived at the concert venue, they found refugee tents instead of luxury accommodations, no beer or alcohol anywhere, and instead of a gourmet meal, two slices of bread, a slice of cheese, and a few bits of lettuce and a slice of tomato masquerading as a side salad. If you were lucky, you got dressing. Some people didn’t even get that.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

To top it off, when festival goers realized what a fiasco they were in and tried to leave the island, they found out that everyone else had the same idea. The airport was packed with people trying to get back to the states. At one point, security locked people into the terminal using a steel chain and padlock, leaving them in a claustrophobic space with no air conditioning, no food, and no water. And once people got on the planes, there were huge delays while they waited to get into the air.

Everyone involved in the planning, execution, and advertising of the Fyre Festival has reacted in some way. Ja Rule, one of the original promoters, offered his heartfelt apologies, and Billy McFarland has started the process of issuing full refunds to everyone who bought tickets.

Bella Hadid posted a note to Twitter that said in part, “…I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too.”

For her part, Kendall deleted the Instagram post where she advertised for the ill-fated festival, but has otherwise been mum about the entire ordeal. But hey, if nothing else, at least the lady still has her fashion chops.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]