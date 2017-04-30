Angelina Jolie To Throw Secret ‘Divorce Party’ In London? Brad Pitt Spends First Overnight With Children

Angelina Jolie is reportedly throwing a “divorce party” to celebrate being free from her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The A-list celebrity is rumored to make use of the celebratory event to officially mark her single life.

A recent report from Radar Online revealed that the 41-year-old actress is planning to throw a party to celebrate her divorce from Brad Pitt. According to the news outlet, instead of a “divorce party,” Angelina preferred to call it her “manumission,” which basically means “the act of freeing.” The source also revealed that the Maleficent actress is “banning all mention of Brad at it.”

In addition, Jolie is reportedly holding the special party in England and far from the eyes of the prying media. Apparently, the actress will ban the press from the event. Angelina’s “manumission” is also expected to be attended by her powerhouse guests, including her new circle of friends, a source claims.

“She’s hosting it in London with her new posh circle of pals, including Baroness and British politician Arminka Helic. It will be super discreet. Angie doesn’t want this to get out when she and Brad are so close to finalizing their divorce.”

However, Angelina and her team have not confirmed whether or not the rumored party is true.

Meanwhile, amid all the divorce dramas, Brad was finally able to spend an overnight visit with his six children — a first since the power couple parted ways. According to Entertainment Tonight, seven months after Jolie officially filed for divorce, Pitt, 53, had his first overnight stay with all of his six children — Maddox, 15, Shiloh, 10, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

According to reports, the children’s nannies were also present during the said visit as recommended by the family therapist. The source also pointed out that Angelina was the one who employed the nannies since she “is the one with sole physical custody of the children.”

This is not the first time Brad was able to spend time with his children. It can be recalled that on April 2, the Jolie-Pitt children visited Brad’s Los Feliz home in California.

Last month, it has been reported that Angelina and Brad are taking necessary steps to do what’s best for their children. Sources claimed that the ex-couple had been speaking directly and making progress privately. There were also claims that Pitt and Jolie are feeling happy and relieved that the divorce and custody battle has somehow cooled down.

“It’s still in the process of being resolved. Brad knows Angelina is a really good mom.”

As for Brad, the Allied star allegedly focuses on important things in his life right now. The actor is reportedly prioritizing his children, career, and his new hobby, arts. According to reports, Pitt is trying his best to rebuild a life starting with his kids.

“Brad is focused on himself right now. He’s building back his relationship with his kids, focusing on his career, and getting back on track. This is all a part of adjusting to being single again.”

Although rumors of Brad making it back to the dating scene have been circulating online, the World War Z star has remained mum about the issues.

It can be recalled that previously, Pitt has been linked to numerous Hollywood celebrities including Kate Hudson, Sandra Bullock, Sienna Miller, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. However, none of those claims were proven to be true.

Currently, Brad is reportedly keeping himself busy making art. The actor has been rumored to be spending more time with his friend Thomas Houseago’s studio. Apparently, Pitt is looking to purchase a space that he will allegedly convert into a studio and art gallery.

“Brad is looking to buy space here (Frogtown). He wants to convert one of the warehouses into a studio and art gallery. He’s got tons of friends in the arts community and wants to help new and upcoming artists have a voice, somewhere they can showcase their work.”

