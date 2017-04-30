‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Brady’s Secret Mission Revealed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) would go on a secret mission to help a friend. The details have been released and he is definitely going to take some big risks. However, two lives depend on him being successful. Find out what is known about the storyline.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Last week, Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that Eric Brady would go on a secret mission to help a friend. At the time, the details were unknown. However, it was stated that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) would help him. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, more information about this storyline was revealed.

It turns out that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will ask Eric to find Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and baby Holly. As fans saw on Friday’s episode, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) broke into Brady and Nicole’s house. While pointing a gun, he had Nicole’s baby in his arms. Brady walked into the room after hearing Nicole scream. The two men struggled and Xander shot Brady.

NBC released a preview clip for next week. It shows that Xander kidnaps Nicole and Holly. Locked in a single cage that resembles a jail cell, Nicole begs Xander to give her baby Holly. At one point, she becomes angry and tries hitting him through the bars.

While Nicole is trapped on Days Of Our Lives, Brady is lying in a hospital bed. DOOL spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) find Brady and get him to a hospital. Once awake, he worries about Nicole and Holly. Unable to look for them due to his condition, he asks Eric Brady to find the pair.

Viewers know that there is tension between Eric and Nicole. Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) died as a result of Eric driving under the influence. It is also the reason why Brady had to receive a new heart. Although he went to prison, Eric was released early. Nicole has never forgiven him for killing the man she was about to marry.

On a recent episode of Days Of Our Lives, Eric felt that Nicole needed his help. With Brady’s request, he will do his best to find Nicole and her baby. According to She Knows Soaps, on May 11, Eric will try to save Nicole. However, will he be successful?

Meanwhile, Brady will be fighting for his life. In the hospital, his condition worsens and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) desperately tries to reach John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Spoilers reveal that Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will put Brady on the list for a heart transplant. That’s right, he will need another new heart after being shot by Xander.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf discussed the storyline with Xander Cook. He explained that the villain has returned to “end Brady” and destroy his world. There is a lot of resentment and anger toward the Kiriakis family and Xander wants revenge. His targets are not just Brady and Nicole. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for May sweeps reveal that Xander’s mayhem goes international and affects several generations. How many people will be hurt by Xander? Can he be stopped before it is too late?

What do you think of Eric Brady being asked to find Nicole Walker and baby Holly? Can he save them from Xander Cook? Could this open up the door to Nicole forgiving Eric for killing Daniel Jonas on Days Of Our Lives?

