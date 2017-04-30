Aaron Hernandez Drew Strange Symbols In Blood On Cell Walls Before Suicide– Alleged Prison Lover Speaks Out

Aaron Hernandez was a very troubled man and that’s becoming clearer and clearer as more details about his suicide are coming out.

According to ABC affiliate station WCBV-TV, Hernandez drew symbols in his own blood on his cell walls before he killed himself. They report that one of the symbols was an unfinished pyramid and the “all-seeing eye of God.” The image is similar to the one that can be found on the reverse of US currency. Hernandez also wrote “Illuminati” in capital letters below the pyramid. There was also an oval on top of the pyramid with lines coming out out of it.

The “Unfinished Pyramid” on the reverse of the Great Seal of the US & $1 Bill. http://t.co/BipFq75NcV @JamesPMorrison pic.twitter.com/OzDfw3Frgz — Helen Kelly (@valyrianarakh) February 19, 2015

What Hernandez wrote in his suicide notes are equally disturbing. In one of the notes he reportedly wrote that he was about to enter the “timeless” realm.

The article also cites the medical examiner’s report on Aaron Hernandez death. The cause of death was determined by asphyxia by hanging which asphyxia by hanging firms a suicidal death. This flies in the face of claims that Hernandez’s death may have been as a result of foul play. The report also stated that Hernandez was not under the influence of any drugs before his death.

Before the release of the medical examiner’s report, there were rumors that the former New England Patriots tight end was high on K2, and artificial form of marijuana but according to the autopsy report that was incorrect.

A new report says Aaron Hernandez was not on drugs at the time of his death. https://t.co/dATI45wwlR pic.twitter.com/r59U0xMCBq — Complex (@Complex) April 29, 2017

One of the biggest stories to come out of the Aaron Hernandez suicide was the possibility that he could have had a prison boyfriend. There were reports that Hernandez left a suicide note for this inmate and that he was the last person to see the NFL star alive before being placed on “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch after he died.

The inmate who allegedly shared this intimate bond with Hernandez is named Kyle Kennedy and he recently released a statement about Aaron to Radar Online.

“I miss my friend Aaron Hernandez,” he said. “I’d like to send my condolences to his fiancée, his mother and his daughter.”

ICYMI:New post: The man who Aaron Hernandez left a letter is Kyle Kennedy https://t.co/7rLZ8fKXkK #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/ZoZ4nuAAtd — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 26, 2017

A report in the The Daily Mail claims that Aaron Hernandez asked to share his cell with Kyle before his death. The prison turned him down though.

‘Aaron Hernandez had requested to the prison that my client, Kyle Kennedy be his cellmate,’ Kennedy’s attorney, Larry Army Jr, told The Daily Mail in an interview.

According to Army, his client was open to the idea.

‘If he was going to be in with someone else why not Aaron Hernandez,’ he said.

Kyle Kennedy’s lawyer also said that his client had not seen the suicide note that was allegedly addressed to him.

‘Neither I, nor my client, have seen the letter,’ he added. ‘We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible.’

According to The Daily Mail, Kyle Kennedy was in prison for robbery after he held up a store for $189 in January 2015 using a ‘large butcher-style knife.’ He also triggered a high-speed chase with the police before he was arrested.

As Inquisitr previously reported, there have also been claims that Aaron Hernandez may have killed his former friend, Odin Lloyd to hide the fact that he was bisexual and having a relationship with a man that he had known from high school.

