‘General Hospital’ Spoilers, Rumors: Kirsten Storms’ Break Puts Naxie In Trouble, Maxie Turns To Griffin?

General Hospital spoilers for May hinted how life could change for many people in Port Charles. The chaotic Corinthos family is on the brink of destruction, the Cassadine Island adventure will reveal more horrifying secrets, and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is acting like a dog with a bone. Lost memories and new love interests are bound to make upcoming General Hospital episodes more exciting.

While PC is abuzz from all the secrets, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) can’t help feeling empty. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is in Portland. The woman suddenly decided to focus on her career rather than her recent marriage. General Hospital rumors suggest writers might do something with Naxie. Would the newlyweds be on the brink of breaking up?

Kirsten Storms Absence

Right after the Naxie wedding, Nathan and Maxie seem to be preoccupied with their personal lives. Spoilers for the first week of May tease that Nathan is going to receive bad news about Maxie’s out of town job. Nathan’s new wife is currently in Portland. Maxie is probably spending quality time with her daughter Georgie Spinelli (Lily Fisher) and Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), her former flame.

General Hospital spoilers dropped hints that Nathan is not too happy with these arrangements. Kirsten Storms asked for a three-month leave, hence GH writers had to find a reason why Maxie is not in Port Charles. Some GH fans want a recast for the role, although a lot of people want Storms back. There were also earlier reports denying that the role is up for a recast.

Before she decided to take a break, Kirsten Storms has been inactive in social media, but recently, she has been posting stuff on Twitter. It appears that the actress is in good health. Some take this as a sign that the actress will be back in General Hospital after her leave or she might return sooner than expected.

Maxie’s Return

Maxie will be back in Port Charles, there would be trouble in Paradise though. If Maxie simply returns in town after a long absence, it would be unusual if Nathan just accepts her. There are some speculations that writers might do something awful to the couple. Some suggest Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson) could return and charm Nathan back. As noted in earlier spoilers for General Hospital, Claudette is still Nathan’s wife which means his marriage to Maxie is null and void.

As suggested by Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital writers might be eyeing a Maxie, Nathan, and Griffin love triangle. There were prior spoilers that Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) is going to have an affair with a married woman. Early spoilers hinted this affair could be with Laura Corinthos (Laura Wright). It appears that Maxie is also a good candidate for Griffin’s next flame. The consequences can be huge though –it could ruin Griffin and Nathan’s relationship for good.

Spies, Secrets, And Lies

Maxie and Nathan’s story aside, General Hospital spoilers hint that Port Charles is going to see a lot of action. Jason and Sam Morgan are going to find themselves flipping through the mysterious book Helena Cassadine willed to Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst). This book could be the key to unlocking Jason’s memory and helping Jake recover from his haunting experience on the Greek island.

A mysterious new drawing on Jake's timeline has everyone worried. Get closer to the truth; tune into #GH now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/wRqTQiMBFa — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 27, 2017

Amidst all the relationship drama in General Hospital, Nelle Hayes will find herself in a difficult position. Being unemployed may be her biggest nightmare, but she doesn’t want to be in Valentin’s bad side. Nelle will try to convince Nina that she should just ask Valentin to confess.

Nina’s gut feeling about what’s happening between Valentin in Anna is right. General Hospital spoilers reveal Anna is not going to stop with her seduction. Valentin barely succeeded in turning Anna away.

Griffin is worried about Anna’s spying. The good doctor expressed his concerns about Anna’s health, and now Anna can use her illness to corner Valentin. Although Valentin is trying hard to stay true to Nina, he would never hesitate to help Anna. Given Anna’s unusual behavior, General Hospital spoilers suggest this Anna is an impostor.

