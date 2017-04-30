Delta Airlines Pilot Reportedly Hits Female Passenger To ‘De-escalate’ Fight At Airport

Delta Airlines recently faces controversy after its pilot reportedly hits a female passenger in an attempt to “de-escalate” a fight with another passenger.

On April 21, a Delta Airlines pilot was caught on video smacking a female passenger who was fighting with another passenger at the Atlanta airport, TMZ reports. Apparently, the incident occurred just as the passengers were leaving the jetway after the plane landed. According to reports, the two women started violently fighting prompting the pilot to intervene.

In the clip, the two passengers can be seen getting into a physical fight, rolling around the floor of the jet bridge. The pilot then emerged and tried to “de-escalate” the brawl by grabbing one of them by the arm. At one point, the pilot in question can be seen hitting the woman as he attempted to separate them.

Sources also revealed that a Delta Airlines employee handed the video to a supervisor shortly after the incident. There were also claims that some employees of the airline were upset because security wasn’t called.

It was later revealed that the two women involved in the fight did know each other and had already been in an argument on the plane prior to their brawl in the jetway. According to reports, the two passengers were escorted away by a Delta Airlines employee before authorities showed up.

A representative from Delta confirmed that the airline investigated the incident and “taking this seriously.” In addition, it was also confirmed that the pilot was immediately removed from duty following the incident but already returned after a thorough investigation.

“We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

TMZ added that both of the two female passengers involved in the incident opted not to press charges against anyone.

Earlier this week, Delta Airlines also faced another controversy after a man was removed from his delayed Milwaukee-bound flight after using the restroom. According to reports, Kima Hamilton, who waited for nearly two hours for Delta Airline flight 2035 to take off, got out to his seat to quickly use the restroom.

Apparently, the plane had taxied to the runway and was third in line to take off. Hamilton initially tried to leave his seat but was told not to. After about 30 minutes, the passenger tried again and eventually made a quick run to the restroom. Shortly after, he was told to get off the plane.

“The pilot came on and said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sorry for the inconvenience but we have to return to the gate and remove a passenger,'” Hamilton explained. “It escalated to that point that fast.”

In one of the videos of the incident, Hamilton can be heard apologizing repeatedly, asking why he was being kicked off. He also tried to reason out with a crew member, explaining that he was just trying to avoid an “emergency.”

“I’m not really clear on why I’m being asked to leave this plane. I purchased this ticket, I had an emergency. I had to pee,” Hamilton said in the clip. “I tried to hold it the first time and you said I absolutely couldn’t and I’m being kicked off the plane?” That was when a crew member responded, “I need to talk to you outside.”

In the end, Hamilton complied with the Delta Airlines staff and got off the plane. He revealed that he was forced to purchase a ticket for a Southwest flight which was three times more expensive than his original flight. It was later confirmed that the passenger was refunded part of his Delta ticket.

Delta Airlines issued a statement addressing the issue. The company reiterated that all passengers must comply with their instructions to ensure safety and security.

“Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing.”

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]