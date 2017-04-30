WWE Rumors: Potential Title Changes and Surprises Expected During ‘WWE Payback’

WWE Payback is only a couple of hours away, which means the WWE Universe only has so much longer to speculate about what potential surprises and possible title changes are coming during the PPV. After WWE’s “Superstar Shakeup,” many performers moved between Raw and SmackDown and has made some rivalries more complex and difficult to build to the PPV, but WWE Payback will tie up most loose ends on WWE TV.

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt will end their long rivalry in the mysterious “House of Horrors” match, which is expected to be something new and high concept. Chris Jericho will face Kevin Owens for the US Title in a rematch of their first match on the grandest stage of them all. There are many other interesting matches on the card, including Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, and much more.

Raw’s first exclusive PPV since Wrestlemania 33 has some high expectations from the WWE Universe, but it’s only a matter of time before we learn if the show lives up to the hype. On paper, there may be some huge moments during the PPV, and there have been rumors for weeks about what will happen. With less than a day left to speculate, some new information has come to light about what WWE has planned for tonight.

Multiple reports are claiming that WWE Payback will be as straightforward as a WWE PPV can be. It’s been reported that WWE officials don’t have any major surprises for the event. The powers that be are relying on the WWE Network to be the huge selling point for the PPV. On paper, that means an angle like Sasha Banks turning heel during the Raw Women’s Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley is unlikely.

It has also been reported that WWE officials are planning no title changes during Sunday’s event. The WWE Universal Championship won’t be defended. Dean Ambrose is not set up for an IC Title match. Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt also won’t be for the WWE Title, which means Wyatt is far more likely to win the “House of Horrors” match. However, there are still two matches that could see a title change or some kind of big angle.

The Cruiserweight Title match between Austin Aries and Neville may see a title change. The WWE Universe was expecting Aries to defeat Neville at Wrestlemania 33, but their feud has been extended. Bayley may also drop the Raw Women’s Title to Alexa Bliss in order for her to become the first to win the Women’s Title on both Raw and SmackDown. However, it’s likely that WWE officials are saving that honor for Charlotte.

There is a lot of speculation heading into WWE Payback about the United States Title match between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. Unfortunately, Owens moving to SmackDown Live has forced their rivalry to take a hiatus since they haven’t been able to share a ring in weeks. Instead, Kevin Owens has been busy starting a new rivalry with AJ Styles, which means it’s almost a guarantee that he will walk out still the US Champion.

WWE Payback may not have the surprises or fantastic title changes, but WWE officials have done a lot with the card considering Raw is without Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship. There should be at least a few good matches during the show, and most of the loose ends on WWE television should be fixed after the PPV. Hopefully, the WWE Universe is entertained to get Raw started well after Wrestlemania.

[Featured Image by WWE]