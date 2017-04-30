Horror Movies 2017: Terrifying New Trailer For Mandy Moore Movie, ‘Firestarter’ Remake, And ‘Tremors 6’

Fans of horror movies will be happy to know that they will be getting a new 2017 film featuring a shark, a remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter, and a new addition to the Tremors franchise. With a litany of successful horror movies being released over the last several years, the genre has had a resurgence that has propelled horror back into the spotlight. And with soon-to-be-released movies in 2017 — titles like Alien: Covenant, It, and Saw: Legacy — the popularity of horror is unlikely to die down anytime soon. And now horror buffs have a few new titles to add to their watch-list.

Horror Movies 2017: 47 Meters Down

When Steven Spielberg’s Jaws was released in June of 1975, everyone from horror enthusiasts to drama lovers praised the film. It is one of the most popular movies of all time, and it is regarded as the first ever summer blockbuster. Though there have been plenty of films made in the same vein as Jaws, by and large, they weren’t considered high-quality movies. But that changed when The Shallows (starring Blake Lively) hit theaters last year; the popular shark flick received great reviews from audiences and critics alike. And if 47 Meters Down is as terrifying as its trailer, it looks like 2017 is going to bring audiences more topnotch horror featuring a monstrous great white.

Starring Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Claire Holt (The Vampire Diaries), 47 Meters Down is about two sisters vacationing in Mexico, and on their holiday they decide to take a closer view of the ocean in the confines of a shark cage. But when the line of the cage snaps sending them to the bottom of the ocean, horror ensues. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mandy Moore describes one of the newest horror movies of 2017.

“Imagine somebody who’s at the bottom of the ocean, who’s never gone diving before, doesn’t know how to clear her air or what any of her equipment does. It’s the f*****g most terrifying nightmare on the planet to her. Most of the time I was shooting, I would be going through my [oxygen] tank in two seconds because I was hyperventilating.”

Tremors 6

In an era of intense horror movies like Misery, Jacob’s Ladder, and The Exorcist III, fans greeted the 1990 horror-comedy Tremors with open arms. It was a welcomed throwback to creature features of yesteryear. Solid performances from a great cast (Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Michael Gross, and Reba McEntire), paired with witty dialogue, made Tremors a cult classic among horror fans. Unlike many horror franchises, almost all of the movies in the Tremors collection received high marks from both critics and audiences. So when it was announced last January that Tremors 6 was in production, fans were ecstatic.

Recently on social media, Michael Gross announced the release date for the next installment to this legendary horror franchise.

According to @MichaelGrossBiz on Facebook, expect #Tremors 6 on 30 January 2018 – Graboids and Gummer galore! #TremorsMovie pic.twitter.com/XOFN5tdWte — Tremors Guide (@TremorsGuide) April 28, 2017

Stephen King’s Firestarter

Stephen King is one of the most successful authors of all time, and some of the best horror movies, like Carrie, The Shining, and Misery, are based on his novels. Though the 1984 film Firestarter didn’t receive the rave reviews that the aforementioned titles garnered, it has built an audience through the years that appreciate the sci-fi horror flick. On April 27, 2017, Jason Blum (founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions) made an announcement that’s left both horror and Stephen King fans thrilled and curious.

jason blum announcing @blumhouse is working with akiva goldsman to remake FIRESTARTER???????????? #overlookfilmfestpic.twitter.com/0uthN4nRAa — Kalyn Corrigan (@kalyncorrigan) April 28, 2017

With the 2017 film 47 Meters Down, and with future films being made like Firestarter and Tremors 6, fans can continue to look forward to seeing some of the best horror movies in the upcoming months.

