Shannen Doherty Proves She’s The Cancer Slayer, But She’s Not Safe Yet

It has been a long two years for Shannen Doherty, but her documented cancer battle stands as a testament to her tenacity and courage, all of which helped her to overcome the illness and earn the self-imposed title of Cancer Slayer. Now, as she shares the results from her latest check up and confirms the news that the cancer is remission, Doherty finally has cause to celebrate. Yet, the Cancer Slayer shares the very real fear that she may not be out of the woods yet, which serves to temper Shannen’s good cheer with a healthy dose of realism.

Cancer Slayer Shannen Doherty Heads Back for a New PET Scan

Today shared the news that Ms. Doherty returned to the hospital for a new PET scan and the actress turned cancer patient activist shared the visit and the results with her followers. As she has done from the very beginning with her August 2015 breast cancer diagnosis, Doherty continues to share her battle against cancer with her social media followers.

In a picture taken just before Doherty submitted to the new PET Scan, she is seen sitting in a hospital room with an upturned bandaged arm, suggesting she had just been prepped for the procedure.

In the picture’s caption, Shannen shares her intense dislike of needles and mentions that getting poked has never gotten easier for her, even after two years of constant treatments and tests. She adds that her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, expressed his support, assuring her that she has a high pain tolerance, but Doherty disagrees.

Shannen does what she has to do to keep her war on cancer going and to get back to a life worth living and, if that means getting stabbed with yet another needle, that’s what she will do. The self-proclaimed Cancer Slayer defiantly embraced life through every leg of her journey, even when chemo and radiation treatments left her feeling drained and despondent.

Now, Shannen smiles for the camera, looking strong, cheery, and hopeful. In the picture, taken before Doherty learned of the scan results, Shannen reinforces her zest for life with words of advice from someone who has come to learn that every moment in life is a gift.

“Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second,” wrote Ms. Doherty. “I’ll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers.”

The Cancer Slayer Cautiously Celebrates News of Her Remission

Shannen Doherty received the best possible news she could get from her PET scan and, as The Sun reports, that news was enough to lift her spirits that much higher. Keeping a positive attitude has always been critical in Doherty’s victory over her cancer and, as she achieves more wins, that positive feeling keeps growing, filling her fans with as much hope as she feels for herself.

As Shannen shared in a new Instagram post, the cancer is in remission and that’s certainly good news, but that doesn’t mean Doherty is cancer free. As the actress shares, there’s still a long road ahead.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react,” shared Doherty in the caption of her latest post. “Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

As Ms. Doherty goes on to explain, there’s every chance that the cancer may reassert itself over the next few years and, if that happens, it may prove even tougher to eliminate in a second battle.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer”

In the picture, Shannen Doherty is seen in dark clothes, clutching herself on the floor with her face buried in her arms. In spite of the emotions that image evokes, Doherty is far from defeated. She’s taking things as they come, embracing each day, and celebrating the fact that her hair is finally growing back.

“…and yes…. that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it’s growing!!” writes Ms. Doherty in a moment of levity.

[Featured Image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]