Carmelo Anthony Divorce: Is The NBA Star Trying To Win Back La La or Is The Split A PR Stunt?

While websites like TMZ and E! Online run headlines about how Carmelo Anthony is trying to win back is estranged wife, La La Anthony, sports gossip website Terez Owens is standing by his original claim that the Anthonys are engaged in a good, old-fashioned publicity stunt.

TMZ‘s latest report on the state of the Anthony’s marriage has the NBA star doing everything under the sun to stop a divorce from the former MTV VJ from happening. The website’s source said that Carmelo has been texting his wife, apologizing, and trying to snag a date or possibly a getaway together.

Carmelo Anthony Trying to Save Marriage with La La https://t.co/Ij9UvtffZi — TMZ (@TMZ) April 27, 2017

The website even pointed out that Carmelo had been doing something unusual – liking La La’s social media posts.

Their source maintained that Carmelo is trying to show La La that she’s the only woman for him.

“Our sources say the 2 are still on friendly terms right now for their son – so the relationship isn’t toast yet – but the pregnancy claim and his yet-to-be-determined NBA future are a lot of drama to handle.”

Page Six echoed TMZ’s claims that the Knicks star is trying every move possible save his marriage to La La. Their source added that Carmelo and La La have broken up before and that Melo hoped “the new split is just temporary.”

#OhSnap: Rumors are now surfacing that NBA star Carmelo Anthony impregnated another woman which caused his separation from Lala! ???? pic.twitter.com/XnRdoQwMBu — Karla (@KarlaAguas) April 19, 2017

Yet another source ran to E! Online to share some scoop about who really has the power in the relationship.

“La La is the one that has all the control now and Carmelo is giving her whatever she needs but he is fighting for her hard and he knows he messed up big time.”

That report came on the heels of a previous E! Online article where a Carmelo-friendly source dismissed rumors that the split was due to him allegedly impregnating another woman. However, a member of Team La La shot back that Carmelo definitely messed around on his wife and knocked up another woman.

“They are done. He got this woman pregnant. La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it.”

Meanwhile, Terez Owens has maintained his initial stance that the Anthonys, particularly La La, are currently engaged in a publicity stunt to make her appear to be a strong woman. The day after the split was announced the website posted pictures of La La’s ring-less pap shot and took a cheap shot at La La’s friend, Gabrielle Union.

“Maybe this is all for show and she will be right back with Melo in a couple of months just like Gabrielle Union took back Dwyane Wade when he had a baby with another woman.”

Union and La La Anthony are long-time friends, so the implication is that Mrs. Anthony could have consulted the actress, who went through a similar experience prior to marrying Dwyane Wade.

Lala Anthony Was Never Gonna Leave Carmelo Anthony https://t.co/DG9WXeU2sA … pic.twitter.com/zB2fCgV5ag — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) April 29, 2017

A week later, Terez Owens released another blurb on the split. This time he stated that the entire split, including the pictures of the duo not wearing their wedding rings and the stories about Carmelo trying hard to win back a woman scorned, was a complete PR stunt.

While no one knows for sure whether the couple will divorce or if this is just one big publicity stunt, all outlets seem to agree that there are two catalysts for whatever is going on in the Anthony household – the NBA star’s uncertain future and the possibility that he impregnated Mia Burks.

While the allegation that Carmelo cheated and possibly impregnated Burks are significant and would cause strife in any home, both sides have seen allegations of cheating in the past. Those close to La La assert that if a divorce happens, it will be due to Carmelo being traded out of New York. She reportedly wants to raise the couple’s 10-year-old son in the city.

The Anthony's are #MadeForHistory!! @lala @HillaryClinton #NYFW A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Sep 7, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

What do you think? Are the Anthonys are engaged in a PR stunt or have they split? Do you think that Carmelo’s potential career troubles pushed La La to split with the NBA star?

[Featured Image by taniavolobueva/Shutterstock]