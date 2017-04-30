NFL News: Devin Smith Out For Season, Randy Gregory’s Future, And Updated Free Agency And Trade Rumors

NFL news updates after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft include Devin Smith’s torn ACL, Keenan Lewis’ visit with the Steelers, Randy Gregory’s failed drug test, and the Orlando Scandrick trade rumors.

Devin Smith

Jets WR Devin Smith tears ACL AGAIN … will miss entire 2017 season … https://t.co/e3vXcVYVaf pic.twitter.com/bYiWx5e7Vj — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 29, 2017

While NFL teams were adding players via the draft, the New York Jets received some disappointing news. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan announced that receiver Devin Smith tore his ACL during OTAs. The injury will cost Smith his 2017 season, according to NFL Trade Rumors.

Smith, 25, has already undergone surgery, and he could be headed for season-ending injured reserve. Smith suffered the injury on the last day of organized team activities. The injury occurred on the same knee that he previously injured.

New York invested a 2015 second round pick into Smith. Unfortunately, he has failed to stay healthy. In 14 career games over two seasons, Smith has registered 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Hopefully, Smith gets healthy in time for the 2018 season, as it will be the final year of his rookie contract.

Keenan Lewis

In other NFL News, the Pittsburgh Steelers could bring back a familiar corner. According to NFL Trade Rumors, Pittsburgh hosted free agent corner Keenan Lewis on Saturday.

Lewis did not sign a contract with the Steelers, but it appears that they are considering him after he sat out the 2016 season. Lewis last played six games for the New Orleans Saints in 2015. He signed a five-year deal with the Saints in 2013 after four years in Pittsburgh. New Orleans cut him last season as a cap-saving move.

The Steelers drafted Lewis in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Over his seven-season career, Lewis has registered seven interceptions, 171 tackles, and three forced fumbles.

With the Draft over, Lewis may be an added depth option for the Steelers.

Randy Gregory

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory failed another drug test, according to TMZ Sports.

Gregory’s failed test occurred on February. It was Gregory’s seventh known failed test. The defensive end tested positive for weed, and he was informed of the failed test in March.

The TMZ report also says that people connected to Gregory think his career might over. He has blown off NFL officials trying to talk about the situation with him.

The Cowboys defensive end is already serving a suspension for a prior drug test, which will cost him the entire 2017 season. It is unclear how the most recent failed test will affect his status. Stay posted for more news as the season goes on.

Apparently, Gregory has drifted from football. His listed agent says he no longer represents Randy Gregory.

Gregory was a second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2015. He has registered one sack and 15 tackles in 14 career games for the Cowboys.

Orlando Scandrick

Speaking of Dallas Cowboys news, owner Jerry Jones had something to say about the trade rumors circling about Orlando Scandrick.

Jones called the reports completely erroneous, according to NFL Trade Rumors. He said he did not know who started the rumors. He said Scandrick has never been shopped. His organization has never insinuated or implied that they would do anything with Scandrick besides playing him.

Moreover, Jones said Scandrick is an integral part of the team’s plans. The Cowboys owner said they need Scandrick and what he can bring to the secondary.

Previous reports said that the Cowboys were listening to offers for Scandrick. Additionally, other reports indicated that Dallas was actively fielding offers the 30-year-old corner.

In 2016, Scandrick totaled 46 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception in 12 games.

We will see what happens with Scandrick but it appears that he will be on Dallas’ roster for the 2017 season.

Stay posted for more NFL News updates since the NFL Draft is over.

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/AP Images]