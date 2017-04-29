Jennifer Aniston Does Not Intimidate Justin Theroux, Actor Hints He And Jen May Star On Big Screen Together

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married for over two years now, and the tabloids are always spinning the reality of the solid marriage that Jen and Justin have by attempting to present troubles in it. Aniston is best known for her role on the hit show Friends, yet has also starred in some successful films that have brought her praise, such as Cake. Justin Theroux, is a successful screenwriter and actor, best known for his starring role in The Leftovers.

Despite each having great success in Hollywood, Jen is always held in higher regard, likely due to not only her onscreen presence and her longtime place in the hearts of fans as America’s sweetheart, but also due to being the supposed victim of horrible heartbreak when Brad Pitt hooked up with Angelina Jolie, when he and Jen were still married. Aniston was thrust into a spotlight that has been on her for a decade since her divorce from Brad, and she continues to be in it even more now, seeing as Brad and Angelina have split.

Despite Aniston’s net worth being much greater than her husband’s, the actor has shared words about their relationship and notes that he is not threatened by his wife’s success. In an interview with Esquire, Theroux spoke about his relationship with Jen. The Daily Mail notes a portion of the interview.

“Technically, she is the main breadwinner of the household. But Justin Theroux insists he is not intimidated by wife Jennifer Aniston’s success. When asked by Esquire magazine if the disparity upset him, the 45-year-old replied: ‘Not at all.'”

Jen has an estimated worth of $150 million due to her television roles and film work, in addition to her role as a spokesperson for a number of products, such as Smartwater, Aveeno, and Living Proof. The beauty has been on Forbes’ Top Earning Actress list ever since 2001. Her hubby is worth an estimated $20 million, which is certainly not an insignificant amount, despite the comparison to that of his wife’s.

Theroux went on to speak about a topic that fans of the couple are likely constantly wondering about, that being as to whether Jen and Justin will work together in the near future.

“We were talking about an idea I had that we might start to develop together,” Theroux said.

When it comes to the secret of a happy marriage and a solid relationship, Justin admitted that he does not have all the answers and is just like any other guy.

“I’m not giving any marriage tips,” he shrugged. “I am no brighter than any man.”

As for the constant rumors about his relationship troubles with Jen, Justin Theroux laughed it all off as ridiculous.

“A friend once told me, ‘Another you has been born, this insane person who’s constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby.'”

As a screenwriter, Justin prefers to focus on creating humorous scripts and has shared that he doesn’t think he would have the ability to write a script like that of the show on which he stars. The Leftovers is a drama on HBO that has a large fan-base.

People relays how Justin described the difficulty he would have in staying away from humor while writing a drama, noting “I couldn’t write one of these scripts. I would go right for the fart joke.”

Theroux also shares that he always tests his material on friends, and of course, Aniston.

“I have very funny friends and a very funny wife. I bounce ideas off of them. If I get a deep belly laugh, I know I’ve hit something.”

